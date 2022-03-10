What’s the plan?
As a Methuen resident I am waiting for the plan to recoup the money misspent by giving COVID relief payments to people who were not eligible. While it might have been a mistake, I need to hear the plan for rectifying this situation from councilors and the mayor, or else it is just another black eye on Methuen, showing incompetence.
Love a parade?
Is there going to be a St Patrick’s Day parade in Lawrence this year? I can’t find any notice of it anywhere.
Really? 200M?
Have you read that Aaron Rodgers just signed a five-year contract for $200million? To play a game? I wonder what the researchers who developed the COVID vaccine got? Hmmm. I guess we value football more than American lives.
To ‘hope for critical mass’
This writer seems not to comprehend that approximately 50% of the government is GOP. So called “messing up” is an equal opportunity offender. Let’s remember GOP insurrection, tampering with voting districts, attacking women’s bodily autonomy, corporate welfare, and failed pandemic response. Perhaps more constructive offerings would benefit all.
About inflation
To the anti-Biden folks, inflation, according to economists, occurs at the basic level of supply and demand: When demand exceeds supply, prices go up; when supply is inadequate to meet demand, prices go up. This is the situation America, and much of the world, finds itself struggling to recover from..
Open the pipeline
Gas prices have been increasing steadily since this administration has taken office, due to shutting down the pipeline and changing the regulations. This has nothing to do with the war. Open the Keystone pipeline.
Scrutinizing unions
A lot of school boards are flipping from anti-parent Democrat to pro-transparency Republicans this year, and that is a good thing. But it misses the larger point. There is no valid reason for teachers — nor any public sector — unions to exist. The goal should be to abolish those unions, not for parents and taxpayers to constantly skirmish with them.