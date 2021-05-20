Virtue signaling
We don't even call it mask-wearing in New Hampshire anymore, we call it Democratic virtue signaling. Masks absolutely are political, as they always have been. The Centers for Disease Control and President Joe Biden can't even agree on what they do from week to week. Maybe when Massachusetts loses another seat in Congress, people there will wake up. Until then, Americans with other options will spend our time and money with our families in saner, less politicized environments.
Picking up the tab
The person who is willing to pay more to have former President Donald Trump out of office can pay more for the 74 million people who voted for him. As for me, I’m sick and tired of paying more for gas, food and other items that went up over the last four months.
Illegal left
Only in Haverhill does someone steal the no left-hand turn sign from the Ward Hill Dunkin' -- the sign preventing the illegal turns that have caused so many accidents. Then they place the sign across the street from the new Aroma Joe's in Bradford. Nobody notices it but someone could get badly hurt for taking that left-hand turn illegally by Dunkin'.
Al fresco
Some communities are talking about ending outdoor dining. Why? Many of these restaurants have struggled and are finally filled to capacity. With continued outdoor dining, they can decide for themselves if they have enough help to cover both indoor and outdoor seating. Let them make their own decisions. This will give them a chance to play catch-up for the last year of rules and frustrations.
Fear of facts
Isn’t it sad that half of our country's senators aren’t interested enough in how the most historic attack on our Constitution came about on Jan. 6? Or maybe it’s just fear of what facts will be revealed? If they are so worried about socialism, why are they acting like such a totalitarian group?
Pot vote
I read in Wednesday’s newspaper that the city of Methuen is going to vote on the issue of legally selling pot again. Didn’t we already vote "no"?
Keep asking
Will the Methuen City Council keep putting the same questions on the ballot until they get their way? We voted "no" to the sale of pot in the city. Why is it being brought up again?
Tipping more
The recent comment about "price hikes" doesn't mention that restaurants aren't the only places where we're seeing higher prices. They are in all the stores and supermarkets, at the gas stations -- everywhere you look. I won't debate whether it's related to COVID-19 or the current administration in Washington. Fact is, everything costs more. Keep in mind that servers do not get paid a living wage and rely on tips. Couple that with the fact that fewer people have been eating out, and servers are hurting financially. Why punish them further by tipping less for something beyond their control? I've been dining out less recently, but when I do, I've been tipping more.
Tent city
It's sad to see what the homeless tent population has done to California's Venice Beach. Property values are lost as people move out. Yet, we feel badly for the homeless. Politicians continue along their merry way, thinking their laws will fix the problem, and they never do. This is what voting for those who fool us into believing they are the answer to all the problems has done.
Scam artists
With the millions of dollars doled out to help our recovery, it's sad to see the thieves who scam the system by claiming hardship when there are plenty of people who really need help. When lawsuits are settled, the damages should double or triple as a deterrent.