Superstore
I also would like to thank the person who is so upset about the Trump superstore in Salem. I am also a Trump supporter, and I live here in Salem. I didn’t know the store was there until I read the comment in Sound Off. I will be stopping by and grabbing some Trump signs, T-shirts and whatever else they might have that says Trump 2020.
Public opinion
Polls say that voters see Joe Biden as more honest, intelligent, caring and level-headed than President Donald Trump. They think Biden is a better leader. Trump just keeps throwing out outrageous statements to distract you from his failure to do anything useful about the worst pandemic since 1918.
Scorched earth
Everything has been a zero-sum game to Democrats since the time of Sen. Ted Kennedy. Either give in, whether they hold the presidency or not, whether they are in the majority or not, or they scorch the earth. "Borking" of U.S. Supreme Court nominees, Russia witch hunts, destroying statues and American cities, phony impeachments, court-packing schemes -- nothing is off-limits when the spoiled bullies in the Democratic Party don't get their way. They don't need to be merely defeated, they need to be politically isolated until they remember their civics or land on the dustbin of history with the Whigs.
Pay comparison
It's a shame when our Methuen police chief and captains make more money in a year than U.S. Supreme Court justices. And the only decision the police have to make is when to start negotiations for their next contract. It is a crime.
Side of the road
Now that the North Andover Auto School is shut down, because the owner is accused of dealing drugs, all of these poor teenagers who've been waiting since before COVID-19 to finish their lessons are in limbo. They're out the money and have to find another school -- which means they'll have to pay twice, if they can afford it.
Open City Hall
When is Methuen City Hall going to open again to the general public? The schools and library are open. If people are going out to vote, City Hall should be open without an appointment.
Shameful circus
Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee will repeat their dishonorable treatment of Justice Brett Kavanaugh when they attack Judge Amy Coney Barrett. The shameful circus will not harm her but will continue to diminish Sens. Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Richard Blumenthal, Dick Durbin, Patrick Leahy, Dianne Feinstein, Chris Coons, Amy Klobuchar, Paul Whitehouse and Mazie Hirono.
Real evidence
I want to know what real evidence people have that Joe Biden is supposedly senile? No medical experts have come forward with any such claim. Just listen to him. He’s totally cogent, except in the nasty, manipulated campaign ads aired by President Donald Trump. Why do people take Trump's claims at face value but call anything negative said about him “fake news”? Aren’t people getting sick of this?
Democrats' fiction
I'm not sure which piece of Democrat fiction is more far-fetched -- the tale about how most Americans didn't have better health insurance before the Affordable Care Act, or pretending that the U.S. Postal Service was not slow, wasteful and fraud ridden before 2016? Who do they think is voting in November, 10-year-olds? Sorry, we all remember the world before the Obama administration, and we miss it.
Hair products
Why is it legal to write off 100% of hair styling products for the president, but it's not legal to write off 100% of school supplies for teachers?
Draft deferment
Everyone knows President Donald Trump avoided the draft with bone spurs. Did you know that Joe Biden avoided the draft with asthma as a teenager? Yet, he is first to point out that he was a high school football player and played intramural sports in college.
Electoral College
Perhaps the recent letter writer, an "expert" on our political system, should try listening to real news, not the pundits, or take a history lesson on why the Electoral College is important. I know he'll do neither and continue to express his own misguided opinions. Four years later, the left still doesn't understand why President Donald Trump was elected.