Already gone
I hate to tell you but our democracy has already been destroyed, and it was done by your Democrats, not Republicans or President Donald Trump.
Looking forward
I've never been so ashamed to be an American as I am now. People storm the U.S. Capitol while our president insists the election was rigged. What a poor excuse for a president. I can't wait for Jan. 20.
One-sided response
Cities in Oregon and Minnesota had rioting, looting and buildings burning. But now, because President Donald Trump's supporters were the ones storming the Capitol, they call in the National Guard and other police departments, and a 6 p.m. curfew was initiated. Our country is so one-sided, it's pathetic.
Riot's causes
Wednesday's riot was the inevitable result of Trumpism and GOP encouragement. Crimes were committed, people got shot, and President Donald Trump had to be coerced into asking them to stop. He fed them all of those lies, now the results are clear. GOP members of Congress should hang their heads in disgrace.
Accessories
You're an accomplice when someone you are with commits a crime. Everyone who breached the doors of the U.S. Capitol last week can and should now be charged as accessories to murder. As they say, lock them up.
Nation's capital
If the whole original purpose of the District of Columbia was to house our national government outside of any one state, and Washington D.C. becomes a state under the hard-left gerrymandering of our federal government, why not move the capitol to, say, South Dakota? Don't drain the swamp. Abandon it.
Accountability
A Capitol police officer loses his life over lies and lunacy from President Donald Trump and his enablers. A lot of these people need to be held accountable for inciting this violence and also for ignoring how unstable a self-proclaimed "stable genius" truly has been and is.
Third party
As a political independent, I’ve learned over the past four years that the deep state is very deep and full of corruption, involving both political parties. President Donald Trump was not corrupt enough, and he was not part of the typical political agenda within both parties. It’s time for a third, non-corrupt party in 2024.
Corporate welfare
Rebuilding our economy to create meaningful jobs with livable wages won't happen overnight, but it could happen if we throttle back corporate welfare and reduce the unconscionable tax benefits for the already rich. It's much easier to demonize others and instigate rage, but that doesn't improve a thing.
Fresh start
Now that mayor Mayor Marty Walsh will be leaving Boston, I pray and hope that the new mayor will restore the city as it used to be. It’s sad how much he destroyed the city, its restaurants and small businesses, not to mention its crime rate. Good luck to the next mayor.
Impeachment vote
It is the duty of the U.S. House of Representatives to bring articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump before he leaves office; there is a line which he and future presidents must not cross. Let the Senate respond how it will. Senators' behavior will be on record after the House does its duty.
Afterthought
It takes the Democratic House of Representatives five months to negotiate a COVID-19 relief bill, but they plan to launch another bogus impeachment campaign in five days -- like the one they did when COVID-19 was first reaching America and their eye was off the ball. It speaks volumes of their priorities, which are all about the politics and more power. The people are an afterthought in the so-called "house of the people." No wonder the people are so angry.