No sanctuary
When Plymouth Rock is vandalized and cities are actively avoided by families for fear of the safety of their children, it’s undeniable that the commonwealth's sanctuary city policies are failed ones. Why would anyone ever want to expand them — including the state House of Representatives, which is seeking to make Massachusetts a “sanctuary state”?
N.H. outdoors
So, people are moving to New Hampshire to avoid taxes, then ruining it with their liberalism? Has it ever occurred to the complainer that some people move there for the outdoors and activities? Massachusetts is great but nothing is taller than 3,000 feet. There are no alpine zones, either.
Of no use
Dear candidates: Our primaries are over, and the states surrounding us are all left-wing nanny states. Please stop wasting your money running ads here. No one within the reach of our airwaves will be swayed. Sincerely, New Hampshire.
Bad idea
I totally agree with Joe Maggio’s letter to the editor on the driver’s license bill, which would allow illegal immigrants to get licenses. Many cannot speak English, but they'll be required to take a written test in English? The idea is ridiculous.
Sanctuary policies
What does it mean to be “illegal”? Don’t Sen. Ed Markey and the rest of the Democrats understand the meaning of the word? Giving sanctuary to “illegal” immigrants is making making Lawrence — and any other city, town or state, for that matter — unsafe for citizens. These areas are becoming harbors for gangs and are slowly being ruined physically and financially. Voters should wake up and turn out these local, state and federal officials.
Nice sign
So much for the University of Massachusetts Lowell branch here in Haverhill. As a resident of Haverhill, it should have made things easier. But two years of classes later, not one was offered locally. It’s a nice image that Haverhill can use, but how many students really use that building for credit classes?
Brazenly corrupt
A 20-year veteran legislator, Lowell state Rep. David Nangle, faces 28 federal charges that he was brazenly corrupt and generally ripped off taxpayers. Anyone familiar with the “Pay State” will not find that to be newsworthy. What is newsworthy is how the self-proclaimed smartest people in the world, Massachusetts liberals, were snowed by this guy for decades. Were it not for the FBI, he would still be playing the ponies with his constituents’ money.
Next job
We citizens of Methuen should all just take a moment of silence to fully appreciate what a hero Steve Saba thinks he is. If he wants to be mayor, he should run for mayor.
Professionalism
Watching the Methuen City Council meeting the other night, it was refreshing to see an adult in the room who speaks eloquently and professionally to his colleagues. Thanks to Mayor Perry for bringing some professionalism to the city. If only the few leftover councilors from the last regime would follow.
Councilors’ demands
I work in Methuen City Hall, and I support Mayor Perry’s communication policy. We find it difficult to do our jobs in a timely manner when we are constantly interrupted by these rogue councilors demanding information, sometimes in a very rude manner.
Overt politics
Great work by Bill Burt on the recent story about Sox owner John Henry, and I’d even concede that as an owner, Henry deserves the benefit of the doubt with baseball moves. But I think overlooked in the piece was how one of the main reasons why he’s not beloved by locals is because in 2004 he campaigned long and hard for John Kerry while forbidding Curt Schilling from campaigning for President George Bush. Putting aside the merits of either candidate, overt politics and elitist treatment of your employees is not a good way for sports owners to endear themselves to New England fan bases.