What is love?
President Trump says, "If they don't want to love our country, if they don't want to fight for our country, they can leave. I’ll never change on that." Respectfully, Trump did not fight for our country when the country called on him to fight in Vietnam. Does he not love our country?
Rocking the boat
If you never voted for a Republican before, and you vote for Gov. Charlie Baker, you still haven't voted for a Republican. Baker is a “rhino” (Republican in name only), which is basically nothing but another Democrat who wants to impeach President Trump. I think they should impeach all Democrats who are wasting time and taxpayer money with their foolishness. Trump isn't a politician, and that's what they hate about him. He’s rocking their boat. I say it's about time politicians start to serve the American people instead of themselves.
Immigrant help
Now Rep. Lori Trahan, whom I voted for, is joining the gang to destroy law and order in this country by offering advice to illegal immigrants on how to resist Immigration and Customs Enforcement. If you don’t like ICE’s power, maybe she should propose a bill to limit it. Who will she be advising next — rapists, sex offenders, pedophiles and murderers? What a disappointment.
Both sides now
The contributor who wrote, ”those who still support this immoral, venal and vanity-laden man (President Trump) … continue to use Sound Off and hostile letters to display proudly their anti-American point of view." Let me tell you, it's not us who riot in the streets and cause havoc when we loose an election. The name calling doesn't mean a thing, and by way, it's done on both sides. Yes, Trump is blunt when he speaks, but what he says about Democrats is the truth. This contributor only proves that by asking the editor to screen our letters, but their nasty letters are OK. You believe you should be heard, but the rest of us don't get a voice. How Democratic is that?
Fire lanes
How about the Haverhill police taking an occasional ride through the strip malls and shopping plazas, like West Gate, and ticketing vehicles parking and idling in the fire lanes? Is it that hard to do, maybe two or three times a shift, to move those cars blocking pedestrians and other cars? They are parked illegally. While you’re at it, maybe check the handicapped accessible spots for people without plates or placards?
Too long
With legislative term limits Sen. Ted Kennedy would have been forced from office after two terms (12 years) instead of seven-plus (47 years). Was the country or Massachusetts better served by him holding office for so long and, unlike true lions in the wild, using his incumbency and campaign war chest to prevent younger, more fit members from taking it? Will New Hampshire be served by 18-plus years of Jeanne Shaheen, instead of the 12 years of her mediocre service she is currently serving? Are members of "the squad" and other new blood, with new ideas, less important than all the "lions" of Congress who artificially hold power for decades? (The average age of lawmakers is 55 — among the oldest in history.) Kennedy was a poster child but lack of congressional term limits is disease afflicting the republic.
Style and substance
For all of those who think President Donald Trump is great, we should discuss this. He is crude, insulting, immoral and egotistical. I can’t ever remember reading that he’s apologized for something or conceded to making a mistake. Being honest, should such a person really lead our country? Will future generations be proud of someone with such traits? Let's get him out of the White House and vote in someone who has style and substance.