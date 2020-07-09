Back up
I wish my neighbor would be more considerate at 5:30 a.m., and go around the block instead of backing up with the loud beeping that disturbs everyone.
Gun violence
Mayor Bill de Blasio cuts 600 New York City cops most instrumental to removing guns from the streets, and predictably gun violence in the city surges. Then he blames it on people being cooped up due to coronavirus. How delusional. Then again, he’s nowhere near as delusional as the people who’ve elected him — twice.
Talkers
Most politicians love the microphone. I just sat through more than a half-hour of Gov. Charlie Baker and others addressing the mosquito season and the threat from Eastern Equine Encephalitis. Most people just need a five-minute, common sense message telling us to “watch out for mosquitos.:” If the mike fits, politicians will wear it out.
Battlefield smell
With no civil law enforcement in Lawrence, breathing the air on my street is like breathing in gunpowder due to all of the illegal fireworks being fired off despite a drought. It smells and sounds like a battlefield. Did Mayor Daniel Rivera cut funding to the Fire Department?
Move on
The more we permit something, the more we get. It is time for sane people to stand up and say “enough is enough.” Television images of protesters show, in many cases, people who are irrational and determined to destroy. The “all lives matter" slogan is not racist, in and of itself. Like so many other things, it is racist because someone says it is. Now is the time to quit the political correctness, and stop promoting divisive slogans.
Religious weapon
The recent letter to the editor from an opponent of allowing women to have the right to choose regarding their bodies uses the same source of dogma as was used to defend and expand the vile institution of slavery — religion. The author ignores that religion and the Bible were the primary defenses used by slaveholders and members of Congress prior to the Civil War in defending and expanding slavery. Religion and the Bible were again used to defend denying women the right to vote. Denying a woman the right to control what is going on with her body is just another form of repression.
Poor mental health
America has no one to blame for our current state of affairs but ourselves. We’ve known for years that this country has a huge mental health and addiction problem, but instead of treating people and keeping them in institutions, the left forced us to release them onto the streets. Naturally people with no real options gravitated toward homeless camps on the Sunset Strip, Ivy League colleges and teacher's unions. It was all so preventable.
Hometown pride
I’ve lived in Methuen for over 50 years, in which time I’ve interacted with local government, police and the schools. I’ve never experienced or observed racism. I have seen some people who didn’t like each other, but that is human nature. Our form of government is a good one. We have issues but for the most part we function as we should. Our schools produce quality year after year, and our police department is, in my opinion, top-notch. I refer to those officers who are in the field, answering calls promptly and professionally. They are easy guys to get along with and respect. These are some of the things and people that make Methuen a pretty good place to live.
Pandemic response
Just a reminder that President Trump fired the U.S. pandemic response team in 2018.
Too many headlines
I am a non-Methuen resident of the Merrimack Valley, and all I see is the Methuen police and city government having issues. How much mismanagement must transpire before the state steps in? Enough is enough. No other local cities or towns make the news like Methuen does.
Barring entry
For those keeping score, according to CNN viewers, the Obama administration's erecting barriers to keep World War II veterans out of the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., during the 2013 government shutdown was a legitimate function of the federal government. However, erecting barriers in 2020 to prevent violent mobs of radicalized, rich white kids from tearing down federal property is the act of a fascist dictator.
Chief’s contract
I am grateful to the Methuen City Council for taking on the superior officers contract and making a tough decision. Now it’s time to focus on police Chief Joe Solomon. His contract needs to be reviewed. He is not a good leader and should be replaced.