Disgusting comment
I just read the story about U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton on the front page of The Eagle-Tribune, and I must say I can see why he got no support for president. Calling the president an idiot for killing one of the worst terrorists in the world is truly disgusting, and to say the president didn’t have a plan is plain dumb. All I want to say to Moulton is, thanks for dropping out of the race, you did the country a favor. Also, shame on the Tribune for putting that story on the front page. I guess we know where you stand.
Broken promise
Mayor Neil Perry assured us that neither Sharon Pollard nor her husband, Tom Lussier, would have a job in his new administration, which he promised would be a break from the past. And what do we see happening? Perry announces a newly created job for Lussier. The Pollard era left a lot of problems we are still fixing today. The whole police fiasco started under the former mayor. It’s a little early to be going back on a campaign promise, isn’t it?
Voters ignored
Shame on the Haverhill City Council for ignoring the majority of voters. Melinda Barrett and Colin LePage were at the lower end of the voter spectrum, yet they were lifted up to high positions. I am a homeowner, voter, wife and mother, and I did not vote for either of them. I am sickened that the City Council will actually tout having the “first female council president” as some perceived accomplishment. Sexual identity is not a “skill” to warrant a job position, and she certainly didn't have most votes.
Preachy actors
I would like to thank Ricky Gervais for his monologue at the Golden Globes. He said what many of us would like to say but do not have the platform to communicate. We're tired of being told what to think and how to act by these virtue signaling stars, who not only are actors and actresses but are experts in all subjects including climate science and world events. We are tired of being told by people who claim to be tolerant and celebrate diversity that we are racists, fascists, Nazis, stupid and deplorable if we do not agree. Bravo, Gervais, we need a thousand more like him.
Candidate’s breakfast
A recent story in your paper about a student stabbing at Rockport Middle School quoted a potential congressional candidate witnessing the alleged young perpetrator exiting a "swampy area behind his house" and "collapsing on the ground 15 feet from him.” He then retreated to his home and prepared breakfast for his twin children. Never once did he call police or check on the victim in his yard? Is this leadership behavior?
Puppet show
As I wrote in 2018, Neil Perry is a puppet of the corrupt former mayors of Methuen, along with his new chief of staff, Jana DiNatale, and his new director of strategic initiatives, Tom Lussier. This just goes to show how corrupt Methuen really is, thanks to all of those who voted in Perry. This is a huge kick in the seat for the city. Shame on those who didn't care enough to vote in the last election.
Scientific debate
Never in the history of mankind has a scientist won a scientific debate by turning it into a political debate and branding everyone on the other side "deniers.”