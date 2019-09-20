Non-resident students
We all know that Hunking Middle School is overcrowded. We all know there are children who do not live in Hunking'ss district who attend school there. Why doesn’t the superintendent adhere to the registration policy and residency validation requirements on an annual basis for all students, and not just the first time they register? Just because a student once lived in the district doesn’t mean he or she still lives there. The policy says Haverhill schools are “not required to enroll a student who does not reside in Haverhill. The only exception is those students legally enrolled through the state’s school choice program.”
Keep going
It looks like residents of Methuen have spoken. Neil Perry beat out Jennifer Kannan in the preliminary election by quite a margin. We want a fresh look in City Hall. Kannan is part of the problem in Methuen. Keep campaigning, Neil, and make your message loud and clear.
No support
New Hampshire Republicans who support Gov. Chris Sununu do not support minimum wage increases, paid family leave or voting rights legislation. The federal minimum wage is only $7.25 per hour. Paid family leave would help children take time off work to care for elderly parents to keep them out of nursing homes. Voting rights are a hallmark of democracy. Sununu does not support any of these, and Republicans who support him do not support working people, even while they con them into believing they do.
Campaign call
It really amazes me that one of Neil Perry's supporters who definitely was influenced by his counterparts, former mayors Sharon Pollard and Stephen Zanni, called residents of Park Gardens on Burnham Road and asked that they only vote for Perry and not Jennifer Kannan. One of those who received a call was a friend of mine. This tactic has once again marred Perry. As far as integrity, he is only a suit.
Clothing choice
I found it humorous that a recent Sound Off contributor complained that the newspaper showed an Election Day photo of Jennifer Kannan in “cookout” attire. The newspaper does not Photoshop outfits onto people. Complain to Kannan and ask her to wear a more appropriate outfit.
Talking nonsense
City leaders really put the “haver" in Haverhill. Approving more marijuana shops during National Recovery Month — can they not even see the irony anymore? It's embarrassing, actually. Let’s open and advertise for drug shops, while berating those who sell and smoke cigarettes and e-cigarettes. The word “haver,” by the way, means “to babble or talk nonsense.”
Positive project
As a longtime Haverhill resident, I believe the Riverview condominium project will greatly enhance that area of Bradford. Not only will it increase and support local businesses within walking distance, it improves a current eyesore in the neighborhood and will highlight Haverhill's beauty and waterways, along with increasing use of the rail trail. Statements such as "Haverhill is not Newburyport" defeat any future high-end development in that or other areas of the city. That perspective will only stagnate future positive projects on the river and elsewhere. I hope the developers and neighbors can work out their differences on this much needed project.
Paint splatter
It was bad enough when Rep. Andy Vargas, as a Haverhill city councilor, warned drug dealers that federal law enforcement officials were in the city looking for them. Now we learn he and other liberal Democrats have funded gang-related crime. Remember the picture a year ago of all the Democrats in Haverhill smiling and laughing after they secured a $682,000 grant to fund the outreach group UTEC? I wonder if the people who had their homes and cars vandalized with paintballs — shot by paintball guns distributed by a UTEC employee — are smiling. It’s further proof that liberals throwing money at community organizing groups is nothing but a complete waste of taxpayer dollars.