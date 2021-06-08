User fee
When it comes to the stalled river tour in Haverhill, one thing is certain: As soon as Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini figures out a way to charge all riders a user fee, the boat will be going up and down the river faster than you can say “all aboard.”
Smokeless bingo
The Methuen Veterans of Foreign Wars have finally implemented the no-smoking rule. Now all the senior citizens can come out on Friday nights to enjoy Three-Card Bingo.
Crowded city
Methuen should stop worrying about beautifying Merrimack Street. The city needs to worry about single-family homes turning into two-family homes, and two-family homes turning into three-family homes. Apart from crowded housing, they also need to worry about how the trash gets handled.
Not the same
The contributor who compares the deaths of hero Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick with that of insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt is a product of four years of President Donald Trump's hate and lies. My sympathies are for all of those hero Capitol police who were attacked.
Job or apology
If Francisco Urena was really wronged in the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home crisis, there would be calls to give him his job back, not an apology. I don’t hear them. Therefore, it must just be grandstanding once again.
Simply the worst
I usually laugh off some of the ridiculous comments in Sound Off, but when I saw a choice of best-to-worst presidents that doesn’t list President Donald Trump among the worst, I had to write. He encouraged terrorists to attack our Capitol. He lies daily. He’s the worst.
Yard waste
I had to laugh when I saw Methuen’s trash truck pick up yard waste and the regular trash in the same truck. How much more are we paying for yard waste disposal? I guess we can now put it with the regular trash -- no more special bags are required.
Spending plan
Methuen residents should look closely at the mayor's proposed budget, which is $5 million over last year’s. Along with raises for cronies, there are new, unnecessary positions. See the budget on the city's website, watch the City Council's budget meetings, note who asks tough questions or any questions at all.
Discourteous
While watching the Methuen High School graduation, I was appalled at the way the students received their diplomas with open gowns while wearing shorts, short dresses and sneakers. It looks so discourteous and untidy. This is our future Methuen.
PR campaign
Francisco Urena’s public relations campaign is in overdrive. During his career, we’ve witnessed him at various events. Instead of engaging with veterans in attendance, he's usually more interested in socializing with other politicos to advance his own interests. Something to consider next time he pops up on a ballot.
Vaccine freebies
Next time there’s a pandemic, take your time getting vaccinated and wait for all the perks that get offered later in the outbreak. Some people are getting gift cards, beers and lottery entries to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
No nuance
You are either for free speech and against suppressing it, or you’re not. There is no principled, nuanced, half-pregnant position on that. If you've been duped by political partisans into thinking otherwise, I apologize for bursting your bubble, but it’s time to snap out of it.