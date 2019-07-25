You’re racist
You know you’re winning against the radical left when they brand you a racist. If you support the wall, you're a racist. If you support voter ID, you're a racist. If you support deporting violent illegal immigrants, you're a racist. If you support condemning any member of Congress who bashes and hates America and brands America as a fascist country, you're a racist. When you oppose members of Congress who keep ignoring immigration laws, you’re a racist. If you support keeping America great and want this country to succeed, you’re a racist. If you oppose a lawless America, you're a racist.
Convenience
Why is it that Rep. Lori Trahan “doesn’t take it lightly” and thinks “no one should be above the law” in impeaching our president, but our congressional delegation, including her, thinks it’s OK for Massachusetts cities to be sanctuaries that are above the law? Guess it’s OK if it’s convenient to advance your personal beliefs.
No winners
Hear, hear to the Sound Off writer criticizing Red Sox manager Alex Cora’s White House snub. Again, President Trump was right. It was a corrupt Puerto Rican governor and an incompetent mayor of San Juan who were to blame for supplies not getting where they needed to be. Cora, out of respect for the White House, should have accepted the invitation. Instead, he chose not to go for what, in my opinion, was a lame excuse. Thus, he probably caused division in the clubhouse, lost respect from some players, and ticked off half the fan base. Politics should not be brought into sports — there are never any winners.
Litter lingers
The city of Methuen needs to send out its street sweeper. From the beautiful walls outside Presentation of Mary Academy, all the way into the valley, Methuen is trans littered. Why would anyone buy a home here?
Losing control
All I seem to hear about on the news these days is a car that rolled over, a three-car wreck that shut down the highway, a car that hit a house, etc. Is all of this caused by the same 3% of drivers who never seem to have learned that you must have your car under control at all times? Are these people ever held accountable? Are they charged even if they’re injured? I know — the police are too busy to follow up and have better things to do.
Shows her stripes
Rep. Lori Trahan is another lemming. pro-impeachment Democrat socialist. She’s o different than her 10 colleagues in the House from Massachusetts, or their BFFs over in the U.S. Senate. I never thought I would say this, but Trahan makes former Rep. Nikki Tsongas look moderate. And, believe me, Tsongas was no moderate. She'll probably get reelected by a 55 to 60% margin, but it won’t come from my vote, that’s for sure.
Long joke
The Democratic socialists keep holding on to the fact that Robert Mueller stated in his report that he did not exonerate President Trump. Listen up, folks, it’s not the job of any prosecutor to "exonerate" any potential suspect. He either indicts or doesn't. Then he shuts up. Mueller's statement shows his bias. The non-exoneration statement was a key phrase for the Democrats who want to go ahead with impeachment proceedings. What a 22-month-long joke.