No debate
The FBI reports last week's riot in Washington, D.C., was coordinated largely on Twitter and Facebook. Still, President Donald Trump is being impeached and has been banned by Twitter and Facebook for inciting a riot, even though it was premeditated. Free-speech social media company Parler was de-platformed by Amazon.com, so that another riot could not be coordinated, even though last week's riot was coordinated on Twitter. Are the far-left and their big-tech cronies even pretending to be doing this for some reason other than consolidating power and shutting down debate?
Chief's takeaway
It's no surprise that Methuen police Chief Joe Solomon has abruptly announced his retirement. When it gets too hot, get out of the kitchen. He will still cost taxpayers millions of dollars with his fat-cat pension. How long until he double dips and takes another police chief job in a neighboring state?
Thanks, Alexa
As I was resting by the side of the road after a long walk, an Amazon Prime truck passed before turning around and stopping so the driver could ask if I was OK. All was fine but I want to commend Alexa for taking the time to check on me.
FBI's warnings
I'm glad to see the FBI engaged and out having press conferences about evidence of threats of violence in all 50 states next week. Where were they during the Black Lives Matter riots last year, when there was actual violence from Memorial Day to Labor Day? I won't take my kids near an American city now due to the constant threat of political violence erupting at any time, but I'm glad the FBI is on the case.
Pay raise
It is totally baffling why anyone in our state government would keep their salary increases in this time amid terrible monetary losses for store owners, workers and everyone else affected by COVID-19 -- basically all of us in the state, one way or another. Does Auditor Suzanne Bump think she cannot get along on $178,727 like she did last year without a pay increase? I would like to be able to sacrifice any pay increase while earning that huge amount of money each year.
Legal fees
It's the purest form of irony that President Donald Trump is now threatening to hold back lawyer’s fees to his longtime supporter and legal adviser Rudy Giuliani. You can’t make this stuff up. I have always believed that you get what you give at some point in this life. These two are proof.
Condemnation
I’m trying to remember if the mayor of haverhill put forth a resolution condemning the riots and looting of neighborhoods and cities during the last several months? Did he blame his fellow Democrats for inciting them? I’m also wondering if he put forth a resolution condemning Sen. Bernie Sanders when one of his extremist followers shot a congressman and tried to kill others?
Social media power
Comparing social media to restaurants is comparing apples and oranges. Users of social media are in a virtual space, thus they cannot spread COVID-19 physically like they could in a restaurant. However, they can lead to its spread through the deliberate sharing of lies and misinformation.
Corporate donation
I see American corporations, such as Amazon, Airbnb, American Express, AT&T and others, cutting off donations to 147 Republicans who protested the election. I also notice that none of these corporations cut off House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Barbara Lee, or any of the other Democrats who protested the elections of Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump in the same fashion. It's just another double standard from the ruling elites, throwing dirt on the American working class.