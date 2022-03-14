The annoying sound of whining
Nothing outrages me more than listening to a person with a $70,00.00 vehicle that gets 15 MPG complain about high gas prices. Besides, we knew a year ago they would reach this high. Remember when gas was minus $40.00 a barrel? That was a year ago.
Consider the consequences
The war in Ukraine is indeed sad and people are exhibiting such misery and pain. Ukraine-born people here in the United States want a more forceful military response. Doing so will launch The United States into a third world war.
Why they would exit
I hope the teachers unions and tenured professors everywhere admire their handiwork. Recent polling showing a majority of America’s youth saying they would leave if the United States was invaded by a foreign power is a direct product of our modern education disinformation systems peddling climate hoaxes and critical race theory for decades.
The blame game
Funny watching Raggedy Psaki and Biden try to pin Democrat caused inflation on Vladmir Putin. This reminds me of the time in October 2020 when they used their pet social media to shut down the Hunter Biden laptop story as “Russian misinformation” and to spy on Donald Trump’s campaign, “Because Putin!” What sad people Democrats have become.
Issue with cartoon
Last Thursday’s political cartoon was way off the mark. Why try to deceive when even a 10-year-old understands “supply and demand” economics. The character holding up the consumer should have been Biden. Why would one think that the oil industry would want to destroy itself ?
Idea about ‘no fly zone’
If not direct military involvement in a Ukraine “no fly zone” how about this? The United States, all of NATO et al supply about 125 fighter/bomber planes and an equal number of attack helicopters to be flown by international volunteers like the Flying Tigers of WWII.
A con job
It’s amazing how easily liberal propaganda media outlets manipulate Americans. They just conned people regarding Trump’s description of Putin annexing territory in Ukraine as “genius.” With all the sources of information available through so many different media sources you’d think people would not be so easily tricked, and better informed.