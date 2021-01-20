Constitution reader
A recent letter writer is clearly among my fellow members of the dwindling population of Americans who read and understand their Constitution -- dwindling nowhere more starkly than in our legislative branch. One must wonder how long the writer is for Massachusetts. I finally threw in the towel after four generations of abuses at the hands of anti-constitutionalists like Sens. Ted Kennedy and Ed Markey, Rep. Lori Trahan, Gov. Charlie Baker, Gov. Mike Dukakis, Attorney General Maura Healey and Rep. Ayanna Pressley.
Nothing to celebrate
It sure is great to celebrate the traditions of our peaceful transfer to an incoming Democratic president -- walls erected around our Capitol, raising unemployment rates, sinking stock prices, scores of people branded as Nazis and de-platformed for their political views, the large sucking sound of capital and jobs fleeing overseas, and who-knows-how-many would-be illegal immigrants headed toward our southern border. Makes me nostalgic for the Obama years.
Campaign events
I am so disgusted by the entire Methuen City Council. They make a mountain out of every molehill, and they never fail to give Mayor Neil Perry an unnecessarily hard time. They should stop using meetings for campaigning and do the city's business. We see through this.
Elitist branch
A lack of term limits leading to an insulated, out-of-touch, elitist legislative branch that cares little for its citizens did more to lead to violence at the U.S. Capitol than anything former President Donald Trump ever said.
Kind and patient
I had the COVID-19 test at the Lawrence General Hospital testing site on Wednesday. I want to thank all the women working there for their kindness and patience. They are in the cold weather all the time, and they never waiver in their help and goodness. They are extremely gracious, and I thank them.
Duly elected
I didn't vote for Joe Biden. In fact, I wish the other guy won even after Jan. 6. But Biden won more states' electoral votes and is the president of the United States. As an American citizen, he is duly my president, and I hope he improves the country. See how that works, Democrats?
Trump's comeback
Imagine if former President Donald Trump had called up 25,000 National Guard members, built a fence around the U.S. Capitol, shut down Washington, D.C., blocked and shut down social media sites, and then blamed QAnon and Russia. My prediction is that he'll be back in 2024, bigger and stronger.
Wins and losses
To teach our children how to win or lose, show them a picture of Tom Brady and Drew Brees. This is how Americans win and lose, and accept the results after Sunday's game.
New terms
Now that Americans are being de-platformed, kicked off the internet and put on government lists based upon their political beliefs, I think it's time to update the national lexicon. We should stop using "McCarthyism" and start using "Pelosiism."
No common sense
Open restaurants with no restrictions? I thought we the people wanted to rid ourselves of this killer virus. Yet, we cannot be trusted to do the right thing. We have no common sense when it comes to wanting to enjoy ourselves. I'm not talking about everyone, of course, just those who don't believe that regulations are used to save the lives and livelihoods of the greater population. Without regulations there will be too few people left to keep our economy going. The virus won't magically disappear.