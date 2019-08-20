School supplies
It’s time to take a break from complaining about all the "problems" that technological progress allegedly cause our culture and talk about a feel good victory. Using a hashtag #clearthelists, a bunch of good-hearted strangers have taken to Twitter and Amazon to deliver thousands of dollars worth of school supplies into the hands of teachers in poor districts. Thanks to these people and modern technology, countless poor American children will have brand new school supplies to start off the coming school year.
About ‘cages’
The statement made by the letter writer from Haverhill as regards placing illegal immigrants into cages gives off the wrong impression. How should you handle thousands of immigrants at once? The writer also gives no explanation as to considerations for immigrants’ needs for food, relief, health, housing, safety, child care and other issues that come up. Where does the writer think all of this care comes from? No explanation there, either, let’s just talk about “cages.” Ed Brooks was correct, the writer from Haverhill needs to be better informed.
Labels
Have you noticed how much the words "white nationalist" and “white supremacist" have been thrown out lately? It's because the left realized that they have trivialized the word "racist" to the point of meaninglessness, so they need a substitute. Whether it's "racist" or "white supremacist," the words all mean the same thing -- somebody who disagrees with a Democrat.
Distractions
Maybe the Haverhill School Committee’s squad of four should also deliver breakfast to the administration so that students can get their high school schedules on time before school opens. These recent stories are getting ludicrous. Last year’s test scores dropped, yet the focus is less and less on student success. We in the schools see through this dance of the lemons.
Sense of humor
Is it just me in my old age, or are the comics just not funny anymore? There used to be a time when I looked forward to having a chuckle or two over my morning coffee. Not anymore. How many times can you laugh at a cat sitting on a sofa, or Crankshaft starting a fire on his grill or running over a mailbox? These days the comments of our president make me laugh more than anything in the comics. Guess I'm just getting old.
Harbormaster hero
Tim Wareham, the assistant Newburyport harbormaster, was a true hero this past weekend, jumping into the water at the mouth of the Merrimack River to save the distressed captain. He should be recognized for that unselfish act. Thank God they are both okay.
Extra benefits
This question still has not been answered: If a family on food stamps gets three meals per person per day, will they now get reduced benefits for the two meals for every school day when their children eat breakfasts and lunches that are paid for by taxpayers? In Massachusetts, they’re able to use 50% of their food stamps as "cash.” So, basically, Haverhill is putting two meals worth of money, per child, onto each EBT card. Cities and governments don't “make” money, they collect it in taxes from workers. How many different aspects of someone’s life do states and cities expect taxpayers to pay for?
Fellow citizens
Some politicians want to allow illegal immigrants into the country and pay for their health care, clothing, food and housing. What about the elderly citizens who’ve worked all their lives and are trying to make ends meet on a Social Security payment? What about our homeless here in America? What about our citizens who are deciding whether to buy food or prescription drugs? How about taking care of our citizens first, before taking care of illegal immigrants? Time to vote these politicians out of office who would rather take care of illegal immigrants before their fellow citizens.