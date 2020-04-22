Fire hazard
On Wednesday morning I stopped for gas on Route 114 and noticed an SUV behind me running as the owner was filling his tank. I said, “You’re supposed to have it turned off; do you want to blow the place up?” He pulls down his mask and says, “That’s a myth.” He told me he does it all the time. I replied, it’s the law and it is stupid not to. Again, he replied, “It’s a myth.” If you want to be a fool, do it on your own time, and don’t put others at risk.
Nothing new
The Methuen City Council held another four-hour-plus meeting with nothing new except incessant talking and kicking the can down the road. Will anything ever get accomplished? It’s so disheartening for residents who really believed they were going to see some change.
Prom committee
The Methuen City Council is nothing more than a glorified high school prom committee. They agree on nothing and table most items that come before them because they either don’t understand or cannot agree upon it.
Our seashore
The attempt to “close” Plum Island to everyone except residents is wrong. The seashore is a “national seashore.” Also, Plum Island is part of Massachusetts. Does this mean we can close Methuen, Andover and other communities to nonresidents in the same way? The Plum Island seashore belongs to all of us. A resident comments that they don’t think they have a private world — but that’s exactly what they’re trying to do. I think the state and folks managing the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge should step in.
Too informed
Oops, I did it again. I got sucked into watching another marathon of a City Council meeting in Methuen. I’m done. They beg that you stay engaged and follow along so that you’re well-informed. The deal breaker was when Council James McCarty joked that $500 was like a month’s pay for him. He should get a real job.
Unmasked
When I was at the grocery store in Andover on Tuesday, I noticed only half the employees were wearing masks. I saw a manager and two others standing in a circle, close to each other, talking. I asked the manager why they weren’t wearing masks, and his reply was that the Centers for Disease Control hadn’t told them they needed to.
Wrong target
Welcome back, officer Arthur Hardy. The person who should be suspended here is Chief Joseph Solomon. Mayor Neil Perry should wake up and investigate the chief. The taxpayers elected him for a reason.
Big payout
Justice has been served for veteran Methuen police officer Arthur Hardy, whose one-year suspension was overturned. The gross mismanagement at the police station will be costing taxpayers a full year’s salary, plus overtime and detail pay. I thought when you pay a police chief the most in the country, you’re not supposed to be exposed to this kind of liability. What else is festering in the city’s Police Department?
City’s deficit
Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini claims the city could face a $5 million deficit due to COVID-19, but he doesn't explain how that is. He's not being truthful. Costs have gone down to run the city during this time, not up. Its only lost revenues are from meals taxes and parking, which he always says are insignificant. Unless he is positioning the city to get a piece of the CARES Act, to be distributed by the state to cities throughout Massachusetts, he's laying the groundwork to fraudulently raise taxes next year.