Persuasion
If Methuen mayoral candidate Jennifer Kannan thinks she can buy my vote with meatballs, well, she's right. Any candidate who wants to drop off meatballs at my house gets my vote.
Twitter’s tale
I used to think Democrats were patriotic Americans — misguided souls who may have some bad ideas but people who wanted to forward their positions for competition with constitutional and conservative principles in the marketplace of ideas. Sure, I disagreed with them, but I always thought they wanted open debate in pursuit of a better country. Then Twitter was invented.
Pair of pretenders
Actress Rosario Dawson is dating Sen. Corey Booker; I’ll bet they make a great couple. One of them reads scripted lines on camera while pretending to be different people as the script demands. The other is an actress.
Lee’s legacy
Bruce Lee's daughter, Shannon Lee, made a direct appeal to China’s National Film Administration requesting that it demand changes to the portrayal of her father in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” which has now been cancelled from release in China. Tarantino thankfully balked at her fascist demands. Shannon Lee's tawdry, un-American actions are much more tarnishing to her father’s legacy than anything in Tarantino's movie.
On my honor
The "longtime Boy Scout" from Andover may need to pay a little more attention to the Scout Law. While he may have been “brave" and “loyal" in support of his friend, he forgot that he also needed to be “courteous" and “obedient" with the request by the high school principal to wait for a meeting to discuss painting “the rock.” All 12 points of the Scout Law are important.
Discouraged
There are 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts, and only in Haverhill are the bus routes just now published, close to the end of October. Maybe taxpayers can now understand why many of my teacher colleagues are discouraged. One goof up after another, and the “gang of four” on Haverhill’s School Committee are set to give the superintendent a $6,000 bonus while the rest of us in the schools get treated with condescension.
Know the rules
The contributor of “Acknowledgement” served four years in the Army Reserve and still doesn’t know the rules. I was an Air Force reservist for 33 years and obtained my full veteran benefits after reaching the 20-year mark. I don’t think the Army is any different. Thank you for serving your country, but stop being a crybaby when you don’t understand the rules.
Strict criteria
I am a veteran who spent an entire career as a reservist/National Guardsman. Reservists are recognized; they qualify for all sorts of benefits (like tuition assistance) and military discounts offered while active members of the reserve component. Also, once they deploy for a contiguous period of time exceeding 180 days and are honorably discharged, reservists qualify for all the other benefits reserved for compensated veterans. Veterans benefits are costly, and the criteria to qualify for them is appropriately strict. Training time does not qualify one for this compensated veteran status, but all who serve should (and broadly do) receive the thanks of their fellow citizens.