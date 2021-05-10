No action
Vice President Kamala Harris was appointed border boss more than 40 days ago. Still, she's held no briefing or press conference, and scheduled no date or time for a visit to the border.
Pot distraction
Isn't Methuen embarrassed enough to be called a Gateway City? Now it wants to become a pot selling city, too. Why doesn't the city do something constructive to attract high-level companies and work on improving the quality of education?
Climate crisis
How's your memory? Remember when the use of aerosol sprays and burning fossil fuels were causing a depletion of the ozone layer that was blocking the sun's rays, and we were all going to freeze to death? It never happened. Now it's global warming and climate change. This country is responsible for only 15% of global CO2 emissions, and we have an excellent track record of ongoing improvement. Yet, we're told if don’t destroy our economy and give up our standard of living, we are all doomed. If former Secretary of State John Kerry and former President Barack Obama believe their own predictions, why did they buy multi-million-dollar estates on Martha's Vineyard?
Home sweet home
I grew up in a large city south of Boston. I ended up in the Merrimack Valley because of my husband. I just love Methuen. It has historic buildings, a beautiful library, four new schools and a new high school. Also, the Loop is great. So are Mann Orchards and Raymond's Turkey Farm. What more could a person want?
Different time
I get that people are offended by the Hannah Duston statue, but it was a different time. If you want to focus on the hatchet she's holding, well, she would have used an automatic weapon these days. Get real.
Glass menagerie
Please don't build another George Jetson high rise in Haverhill. This is an historic city, a New England town. This menagerie of tall glass buildings they're putting together in Haverhill is ugly and belongs in New York. Don't ruin this city just to pad your wallet.
Violence is violence
A recent contributor conveniently ignores the events preceding Hanna Duston's violence against her captors. If we remove her statue from the square because of her deeds, shouldn't we also remove references to indigenous people, since they included her captors who killed her newborn child by dashing its head against a tree? Violence is violence, after all.
Well kept
I just went to St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Methuen to visit my mom for Mother’s Day. The grounds were perfect -- clean, mowed and trimmed. Thank you to the personnel who took care of this.
Financial crisis
It's time for President Joe Biden to wake up from his liberal dream and realize that reckless spending has consequences, inflation is real, and America's debt crisis is growing. Inflation is rising, and Americans need answers from Biden now.
Stopping mobs
Democrats faced with rejection of virtually all of their policies are busy rewriting the English language, redefining terms such as "infrastructure," "science," "bipartisan" and "is." But, sorry, burning cities and throwing bricks at cops is not "mostly peaceful." That's the type of protesting that new Republican laws are being passed to stop. And they're only doing so because of the mob rule that Democrats are allowing to grow.
Polarized
I think it's time that The Eagle-Tribune retires Sound Off. It encourages the "us vs. them" cycle that is dividing our country. Submitting opinions anonymously makes it easier to ignore the fact that we’re all real, flesh-and-blood human beings, and it amplifies mob mentality.