Turn it around
So, “downright inappropriate,” if the Consentino principal with the “Let’s Go Brandon” sticker had a disparaging Donald Trump sticker on the car, you’d be just as offended, right? I doubt it!
Unhappy with Opinion page
The Opinion page used to be my favorite section of Eagle-Tribune. It was fascinating to read the various opinions. Those days are long gone. Oh sure, once in a blue moon something intelligent or witty is written, but those instances are few and far between.
Give principal props
To the reader with the complaint against the Consentino principal: Consider the stress administrators have been under these past two years. One has been assaulted with a knife, students in crisis are needing hospitalization for suicidality, the ever-changing mandates – they’ve handled it professionally. You don’t agree politically, but it’s America – free speech. Let’s go …
Protect your pet
Please do your research when it comes to leaving your pet at a groomer. I had an awful experience with my dog who had to be treated by a vet after being groomed. If this is happening to my pet, it’s happening to others.
Mandate is a mandate
If you agree the government has the right to mandate a medical treatment in the name of a ‘public health emergency,’ and if you agree that the government has the right to declare anything a ‘public health emergency,’ then yes, it can mandate whatever procedures it deems necessary to keep you obedient.
Double standard
A couple weeks ago, newly elected GOP Virginia Gov. Youngkin listened to the science and lifted mask mandates for schools and was pilloried by the national media. The same media are now heaping praise on the Democrat governors of New York, California, Illinois, and New Jersey for doing the same.
In defense of mail delivery
Being a mail carrier requires walking over 10 miles and perhaps 50-plus flights of stairs a day all the while carrying a very heavy bag in all kinds of weather. Try walking up the walkway and steps of every house in your neighborhood and see how it goes.
Way too lenient
Who hired these judges and prosecutors who in one week allowed two murderers and rapists get off cheaply? What a disgrace. One faced 19 counts of rape and murder and was offered a plea deal!
What really matters at school
To the writer of “downright inappropriate”: Politics shouldn’t matter when children have administrators who care so deeply for them. The Consentino principals are always at sports games and hosting gift giveaways and food drives. Kindness is what matters.