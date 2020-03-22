Distancing for all
The rich and famous get special treatment as far as testing for COVID-19. Maybe they should practice social distancing a little more, instead of worrying about making a movie or training.
Socialist template
If you like experiencing lack of food choices and shortages, vote for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. That's just a sample of socialism, which is just a fancy word that equates with communism. Read your history books or research it online. Venezuela is an example. It was one of the richest countries at one time, but under socialism its economy has collapsed, hyperinflation destroyed the country’s currency and people are starving. Private industry was strangled by centrally planned price controls, which caused shortages of basic goods. Is that what you want for the U.S.?
Protective equipment
I couldn't believe my eyes. There was a nice picture in Saturday's paper of three ladies preparing meals for seniors. However, none was wearing a face mask or hairnet. This is a terrible example of how to protect seniors from coronavirus.
Community outreach
After watching Mayor Neil Perry address the coronavirus on Methuen Community Television, all I can say is that I am thoroughly impressed with his community outreach and overall concern for doing the right thing for Methuen and its residents. Thank you, Mayor Perry, keep up the good work.
Uneven testing
I just heard on CNN that someone who tested positive for COVID-19 was exhibiting only “mild cold symptoms.” Why was he tested in the first place? My granddaughter called her doctor and was connected to a number in Boston, and she was told she “did not meet the criteria for coronavirus testing” even though she had a sore throat, infected sinus and ears, and a fever of 101.6 degrees. She was trying to make sure she was not exposing her mother, who has had chemotherapy, to coronavirus. Who made that decision?
Overcharge
Today I went to a store on Jackson Street in Lawrence to buy some toilet paper, but when I got there the clerk tried to overcharge me by $2. I know because I bought toilet paper there two days ago.
Insider trades
There is now proof of insider trading from top federal lawmakers who used privileged information about the growing COVID-19 virus to enrich themselves, their families and their staffs. The culprits are Sens. Richard Burr, R-N.C., Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., Rep. Susan Davis, D-Calif., and aides to Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Perhaps charges are in order, but at the very least, all of the above should be forced from elected office. If not criminals, they at best are morally ambiguous and corrupt.
Strange times
This senior citizen never thought I would see the day when it would be easier to buy marijuana than it is to buy toilet paper. What went wrong?
No assurances
President Franklin D. Roosevelt tried to reassure the nation during the Great Depression, “We have nothing to fear but fear itself.” When a reporter asked President Trump what to say to a fearful nation during the current crisis, he verbally attacked and insulted the reporter. Trump offered no assurance, hope or leadership.
It’s relative
Watching the stock market is horrifying. If the Dow falls any further, it could reach the highest levels it reached under President Obama.
Bad news
I wish the TV networks and cable stations would keep off the air Govs. Gloom and Doom, better known as Govs. Charlie Baker and Andrew Cuomo. Please give time to Gov. Chris Sununu, who is positive, upbeat and thinking out of the box through this crisis. What a breath of fresh air.