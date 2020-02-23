Influence operation
The Wall Street Journal reported this week that Michael Bloomberg is paying hundreds of Californians to post pro-Bloomberg messages on social media accounts and to send pro-Bloomberg text messages to their friends. Is that only called influence operations when it originates from Russia?
Forced silence
Retired Red Sox slugger David Ortiz called an Astros pitcher a "snitch" for disclosing the cheating scandal. Ortiz should be the last person to perpetuate silence and non-cooperation with authorities. In the real world, failure to speak up allows intimidation, rape and murder to go unpunished. Witnesses won't speak up.
Safety concern
It’s beyond unbelievable to hear Haverhill Fire Chief William Laliberty preach about "the safety of the community.” He wasn't too concerned 10 years ago when 30 firefighters knowingly falsified documents to say they’d taken a mandated safety training course when they actually hadn't. He was one of them. Mayor James Fiorentini wasn't too concerned about safety, either, because his punishment for Laliberty was to promote him.
Perry’s plan
It's obvious that Methuen Mayor Neil Perry's intention from the get-go has been to marginalize the City Council and consolidate power in his office, as evidenced by his behavior at the recent council meeting. Good for those councilors who stood up to him.
Buried utilities
The 5G plan in Andover is a good idea, but what about the cities and towns that have all-underground utilities? They exist in Florida and elsewhere. Why can’t they go underground here. It would keep everyone safe.
Abetting a cover-up
David Ortiz should be the last person to call someone else a snitch in the baseball cheating scandal. He defended the baseball commissioner. It’s that mentality that prevents the real truth about his shooting in the Dominican Republic from becoming public. Major League Baseball and the Dominican government have contributed to the cover-up.
Work for the people
Mayor Neil Perry needs to understand that the City Council, city employees and he himself all work for the taxpayers. He does not have total control. The council is an equal branch of government. His filtering of information is outrageous. Let the council do the people’s work unobstructed.
Won over
When I was growing up, Republicans were typically the wealthy business owners and corporate CEOs. Democrats were underemployed or blue-collar workers. Somewhere along the way, a large segment of Democrats felt ignored or left behind, and because the Republican Party pretends to "listen,” they've been won over by empty promises. To those who switched, I ask, did your healthcare improve? Did those tax breaks put more money in your pocket?
Don't be alarmed
Putting carbon monoxide detectors in schools or government buildings is a waste of tax dollars. If a boiler or furnace is faulty, there would be no heat or hot water in the building. It’s a corrupt politician trying to get a contract for a friend for a kickback. What they know
If walls and guns don't work, how is it that celebrities and politicians surround themselves with them? They must know something we don't. Socialism is an idea so good, it has to be mandatory. Sen. Bernie Sanders walks into a bar and yells, “free drinks for everyone,” then looks around and says, “who's buying?"