The real Haverhill problem
At a recent Haverhill School Committee meeting a student hit the nail on the head regarding problems at Haverhill High School. She succinctly stated the problem is leadership at all levels of the school system. A disruption and the superintendent moves her team to the high school. What does that accomplish? The students know the leadership at the high school is a failure, the teachers know Margaret’s inner circle has no high school experience.
Help for homeless
So I see the homeless guy with his dog asking for help in Salem. It’s easy to say “plenty of jobs,” but where can he live? How about his dog? Giving him money or dog food isn’t enough. I just don’t know how or who to call. We certainly pay for all sorts of services to help folks like him, but he would probably have to betray his dog to go to a homeless shelter. I feel badly.
Students deserve better
The mentor recently employed at Haverhill High School who worked in the system years ago is missing in action. So four administrators at the high school didn’t survive four months and now another new principal at the Hunking, the third one this year. The mayor and the School Committee gang of three just keep giving the superintendent raises and doing the dance while the system has failed my children and countless others.
Bad news for taxpayers
Biden signs away an extension pause on student loans and declares “good news.” The good news is certainly not for taxpayers who will foot the bill. The constant giveaways by this democratic-run administration is just simply a burden for the taxpayer.
What about us?
I watch all the young immigrants unloading from the bus in Texas and walking into the building with a strong attitude that says “take good care of me now; health, housing, nourishment and whatever we need.” With Biden, the legal citizen’s cares and needs don’t seem to matter. The problems he has handed us are not his concern.
Remove from office
How is a president fighting against his own citizens to mass import non-citizens and drugs into their communities not being impeached and removed from office?
Embarrassed by Barack
Barack Obama was dropped onto a White House stage this week in a desperate PR attempt by Team Biden to breathe some air into the president’s cratering poll numbers. Instead Obama belittled the president in front of the world, took his check, and flew back to one of his island mansions. Poor Joe Biden, he’s even in the sidecar of his own presidency.
