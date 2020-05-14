Un-fairway
Isn’t Gov. Charlie Baker breaking the Americans with Disabilities Act by not allowing those with disabilities to use electric golf carts? I am a 72-year-old avid golfer who has knee issues that don’t allow me to walk while golfing. Seems totally unfair.
Moving to reopen
It's times like these when we thank God for capitalism. As capitalists defy orders and try to get back to work, Democrats use the government to keep the national economy closed and citizens in bread lines. The latest incident showing this division was Elon Musk defying California leaders to open his Tesla plant. When threatened with prosecution for letting workers come back to their livelihoods, he threatened to move his plant out of state. We’re seeing it across the country and the pattern is the same: Companies and workers leave financially upside-down states whose leaders demand handouts and longer shutdowns, and move into states that are opening and letting the economy get back to work.
Golf priorities
I’ll bet so many people are just over the moon with joy that golf courses are open. Consider the economic status of those enjoying this luxury versus those who are falling deeper and deeper into debt every day. This is a sad commentary on our priorities.
Housecleaning
The Methuen City Council appears to have inside knowledge of wrongful behavior in our Police Department. The department has been overshadowed by controversy for years. It’s time to clean house.
Same treatment
It’s comforting to know that Methuen Mayor Neil Perry is treated to the same indifference that the citizens of Lawrence experience when they attempt to call City Hall.
Collection plate
Ministers complaining about restrictions on people gathering are only interested in the collection they’re losing. They don’t care about the welfare of their parishioners. Anyone who listens to them is brainwashed. God is everywhere. You can honor Him from anywhere.
Extra payments
I read how everyone is concerned about the elderly, but if they are so concerned, why aren’t the elderly also getting $600 extra each week to help them during this pandemic? Prices have gone up everywhere. They, like all people on Social Security, could use the extra.
Spot on
Thanks to each of the contributors to Sound Off on Wednesday. “Between extremes” is the most intelligent assessment of this country’s disparate political philosophies I’ve ever read, and the other writers stated their cases clearly and succinctly.
Reading material
The U.S. House of Representatives just "wrote" an 1,850-page bill filled with trillions of dollars in government giveaways that they plan to vote on, on Friday. What is the chance that a bunch of politicians who can't even read their own emails will read 1,850 pages of anything in three days?
Hands in the till
So, Methuen is facing a $6 million budget deficit? It’s no surprise considering how many hands have been in the till for the last 10 years. Everybody and their mother has had their hand out to take money from the city.
Other priorities
Maybe before conducting “mask patrols,” Lawrence police should ramp up regular patrols and eliminate the guns, illegal drugs and gang violence first, before they violate law-abiding legal citizens’ rights.
Communist state
I know downtown Lawrence resembles Cuba or Venezuela, but I didn’t think we’d be one those communist countries with the new questionable mask enforcement. What country am I now living in? Shame on Gov. Charlie Baker and Mayor Daniel Rivera. Both are greedy and money hungry.
First Amendment
Did the Methuen police superior officers skip constitutional law at the police academy, or were they just sleeping during that class? City councilors and taxpayers have a First Amendment right. They should look into it sometime — or are they too busy trying to come up with a big raise for themselves?