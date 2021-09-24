Speaking up
It was disturbing to see Haverhill City Councilor Mary Ellen Daly O’Brien publicly correct students in Haverhill High School’s Violence Intervention and Prevention program during their presentation before the council. Kudos to these two students for having the confidence to speak before a government meeting. They were wonderful.
‘Free’ society
When did “freedom” include the idea that you can bury your head in the sand about the consequences of your behavior on others? A “free” society like that wouldn’t be a society for long if everyone acted that way.
Misinformation
New Hampshire state Rep. Ken Weyler is the perfect example of the ignorance of former President Donald Trump’s GOP loyalists. To make a comment that the people tying up our hospital beds are 90% unvaccinated, because he heard it on talk radio, says it all. He, like other Republicans, need to get off the Trump-Fox News misinformation train.
Volunteer boards
I’d like to thank the volunteers who serve on Methuen’s community boards. I’ve started paying attention to boards lately, and the conservation and zoning boards are very professional with knowledgeable members. I appreciate their hard work. The meetings run long and late, yet the groups keep going.
Bad outcomes
France recalled its ambassador, and Israel appears to be close behind. Jobless numbers climbed again in September, when the economy was supposed to be recovering, and food and petroleum are more expensive in relative terms than they’ve been since the Carter administration. If only we could pinpoint what changed in January 2021 when all these bad outcomes started happening. I am sure books will be written about it someday.
Soaring taxes
According to Congress’ Joint Committee on Taxation, President Joe Biden’s tax plan will make our corporate tax rate the highest in the industrialized world. The middle class will pay for two-thirds of it via lower wages and benefits. It also raises taxes on small businesses and estate taxes on family farms.
Exempted
It’s a good thing Congress is exempt from President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates, just like they’re exempt from Obamacare, but our military, first responders and health care workers aren’t exempt. This is obviously driving people out of critical jobs, creating shortages everywhere.
Each one
A wise nurse told me the other day, “If we who are vaccinated could convince at least one unvaccinated person to take the vaccine, our lives could be back to normal.”
Vandalism
Interesting that The Eagle-Tribune chooses to run a full editorial over the TikTok “licking” incidents, the modern equivalent of mailbox baseball and cow-tipping as the focal point of the ills of social media. Yet it remains silent about the scandal that was social and legacy media suppression of the now-validated Hunter Biden laptop story, suppression so severe it arguably tipped the election to the Tribune-endorsed candidate and led to the disaster our country faces today. But, by all means, let’s talk about high school vandalism.