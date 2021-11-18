Who has the power?
The Democrats are in power and yet in Sound Off someone is complaining that the Republicans are taking their Social Security and Medicare away? Unreal.
Build a new Tilton School
I have to agree about Haverhill’s Tilton School. Mr. Mayor, you are pushing all these new apartment complexes and homes, but what about the Tilton neighborhood? The school is ancient. The kids and teachers deserve a new school. And while you are there what about crime reduction? Stop the gangs.
Are we being edited?
Sound Off contributions are obviously being edited. I read the lengthy ludicrous one about bad neighborhoods that evolved into a rant against the Democrats. Obviously the editor let it get in so many words because of their own views. By the way GOP real Americans don’t want you back.
A vaccine compromise
To get a vaccine or not get a vaccine can be a choice and we can do away with mandates. However, your decision not to get a vaccine comes with restrictions on where you can go and what type of stores and events you can go to. I think that’s fair.
Random mandates
Vaccines reduce danger from COVID. Therefore, the unvaccinated, for whatever reason, are of no consequence to the vaccinated. Biden restricts airports and northern borders, but leaves the southern border wide open. He mandates vaccines for workers, but not for over one million illegal immigrants, welfare recipients, or Congress.
The truth about trauma
The right-wing media wants you to think that wearing masks in schools is traumatizing to our children. You want to know what’s really traumatizing to kids? Active shooter drills. Watching school shootings play out on the news. Feeling unsafe in a place of learning. And, loved ones dying from COVID-19.
Can’t get under my skin
MAGA-ites at Trump’s rallies have been chanting “Let’s go Brandon” to simulate the phrase “(expletive) Joe Biden” to annoy liberals. It doesn’t bother liberal me because I just consider the source. But I wonder what they expect to accomplish by it? Impress us with their daring?
Take back the keys
The number of illegal alien unaccompanied minors crashing the U.S. border in 2021 already exceeds the totals from 2020 and 2019 combined at almost 150,000. Is Joe Biden opening our borders because he is incompetent or is it because he is a tool of the radical left trying to redraw the electoral maps through brute force? Similar questions can be asked about Afghanistan, government spending caused inflation, the new OPEC dependent American energy market, and a broken U.S. supply chain.
It doesn’t matter. The government removes drivers licenses from elderly drivers that keep plowing into houses. They don’t ask why they are doing it, they just take the keys away out of a concern for public safety. Time to take Joe Biden’s keys away.