Not useful
Thanks to Mayor Neil Perry for wasting my tax dollars once again. The city is hiring a COVID-19 cop? Please use my tax dollars to do something useful, like improving our roads and picking up the litter on sidewalks.
Hidden away
If the best thing your candidate can do is hide in his basement and not campaign, then you don't have the best candidate you could have chosen. Two weeks until the election, and President Donald Trump is holding multiple rallies daily. Joe Biden's first public appearance of the week, meanwhile, is scheduled for Thursday, nine days before the election. Democratic candidates, like Democratic ideas, work best when hidden from voters. They don't fare so well in the light of day.
Fight for coverage
At one time the Democrats introduced the GI Bill for veterans of foreign wars, Social Security and Medicare -- and they had a hard time pushing these necessary bills to come to fruition. Now they are fighting to save the Affordable Care Act. It has helped many families over the years who otherwise would have no coverage.
Loud city
I want to congratulate the Haverhill police for arresting the inconsiderate people who were blaring their music. Now if only Lawrence police would do the same. We're assaulted daily with loud music, speeding cars and roaring caravans of motorcycles. These people have no respect. It’s time to come down on them like the Haverhill police did. Raise the fines and they might think twice about what they are doing.
Twitter takeover
There is no more "woke Twitter." Now all of Twitter is "woke" with racists. Shut it down.
Sidewalk parking
I would like to thank Haverhill for the lovely sidewalks on Marsh Avenue. Now, the city should ticket those who are still parking on them, making it difficult to pass by. All houses have adequate off-street parking.
Avoiding the issues
Impeachment, draconian COVID-19 shutdowns, hiding their candidate in a basement, changing debate rules on the fly, suppressing negative news on social media: It seems like Democrats are content to try any tactic to win the presidency, except for maybe running on their positions.
Merry-go-round
President Donald Trump keeps saying "we're turning the corner" on the coronavirus, but he doesn't realize his is a merry-go-round. If reelected, we will hit a million deaths before it's under control.
Hamilton's tabloid
The cast of the Broadway musical "Hamilton" recently held a virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden, which was proudly announced on Twitter on Oct. 13. Exactly one week later, Twitter proudly censored the New York Post, the paper founded by the actual Alexander Hamilton, for printing a news story about Joe Biden and his family. Welcome to 2020, my friends.
Terrible attack
The story about the assault of the assistant principal in Haverhill is terrible. I hope whomever is responsible is prosecuted. No wonder schools need to employ police officers to keep students and staff safe. You would be surprised at how many school employees are assaulted. Why do children mirror this behavior? They see it at home.
Stolen parcels
I thought I lived in a nice area of Methuen but apparently I was wrong. I live on a thoroughfare yet my packages were stolen. Didn't anyone see this happen? Did your child bring home something that didn't belong to them? I order items because I am disabled and cannot drive. It's sad and pathetic that we had to install security cameras at a cost of over $400.
Battery backup
On Tuesday, Sen. Kamala Harris said of her running mate, “The thing about Joe is he has a deep understanding of how the government works." Unfortunately neither of them understand how the private sector works. They both think it's just a battery to keep government running.