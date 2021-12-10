Another tax hike?
So Methuen is raising my taxes again. And for the life of me I cannot find the “tax relief” I was given last year by Methuen! I say, as I am sure many Methuen residents do, it’s time for a very close look at who is attending our schools for free that shouldn’t be and just who is on our payroll. Time for layoffs before just raising our taxes. Again.
Council must do better
Methuen City Council where are you? You complain about the previous council, yet you vote to increase taxes to the highest level in 10 years. Shame on all of you!
Oh baby, please don’t do it
Contrary to The Eagle-Tribune editorial, diapers are not an unexpected expense. I strongly oppose any taxpayer funded program to pay for diapers. Stop the madness. They will want free toilet paper, baby wipes, powder, formula, and onesies soon. Maybe you will potty train sooner if you pay for it yourself.
Alternative to high taxes
Methuen sees highest residential tax hike in 10 years. In order to run the government for next year residents will be burdened with higher tax bills? Maybe instead of placing the burden on taxpayers, salary cuts should be made at City Hall.
A rush on test kits
All the government had to do is say, “insurance companies have to pay for rapid test kits you do at home.” And don’t we all know someone who would test themselves daily if they could? Try to find a home test kit now.
Try sensible gun laws
Regarding asking for a wall that shows the names of every child and teacher who has been murdered at school: Why not also erect a “Wall of Shame” that shows the names of the politicians who refuse to support common sense gun laws?
It’s a crime
At least 12 major U.S. cities have set homicide records this year, ABC News reports. Well that is built back better all right!
There will be payback
To the person who hit the rear quarter of my truck and left: Just remember “what goes around comes around.” God has a way of paying back five times. Shame on you and those with you in your vehicle.
Safety first?
The traffic lights at the intersection of Marston and Kanell streets in Lawrence have been blinking for a couple weeks now. Then as I was driving down Essex Street, I see the city has their fire alarm and traffic light employees fixing or installing Christmas lights. I guess that’s more important.
Down on truck ban
Apparently if you can afford to live in the overpriced Regency 55-plus community in Methuen, you can pressure the City Council to impose a heavy truck ban. Brox Industries has been a responsible world-class leader for 70 years. The town should have required road improvements before Regency was built.
At least do something
Doing nothing to fight COVID-19 is dumb. For some, getting vaccinated is the right thing to do. For others, maintaining a strong immune system and treating COVID-19 early and aggressively is the right thing to do. But doing nothing is just plain dumb.