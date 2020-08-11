Shut down science
Mercy, I haven't seen anti-science backlash like this since the last time people lied about science to shut down political debate during the great polar floods of 2012.
Mass exodus
If you live in a Democrat-run state, you cannot go to work, you cannot go to a gym, you cannot visit a restaurant, and there are no police keeping your streets safe. Pretty soon your kids will not be able to go back to school. With the mass exodus of legal Americans fleeing these political cesspools, is it any wonder the American Civil Liberties Union is suing to count illegal immigrants as citizens for purposes of apportionment?
Famous name
I am so sick of the Kennedys. The only reason the red head is in politics is because of hia name. If his last name was Jones or Smith, he probably never would have been a congressman. I am already sick of seeing his face so often. He should go away.
No thanks
Bill Burt has officially lost his mind. We should thank pro athletes? The same ignorant thugs who drop to their knees during the national anthem, emblazon their jerseys with "defund the police," cheer on the Black Lives Matter terror group, and fake hate crimes in order to push the Democrats’ lie that the U.S. is a uniquely racist country? The sooner sports leagues go bankrupt, the better off this country will be.
Leftist agenda
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is suing every oil company in America. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is charging legal gun owners for defending their property from an encroaching mob. Now, New York Attorney General Letitia James is launching a politically timed lawsuit against the National Rifle Association designed to hobble its political donating ability during an election year. The left has successfully infiltrated and corrupted the only part of government, elected law enforcement leadership, that remained to keep its radical government encroachment in check.
Secret ballot
To the recent commenter suspicious of postal carriers handling ballots, how will they know who you voted for? They will not be opening your ballot, and unless you write “Go Trump!” on the envelope, your vote for President Donald Trump will look just like one for Joe Biden.
God and country
On Sept. 23, 1962, in Lawrence, thousands of people lined the streets to watch marching bands from all over the state, decorated floats, school organizations, military bands, church groups and politicians showing a lot of pride and love. The parade was called “God and Country.” That’s exactly what’s needed now.
Club meetings
Why are clubs that usually serve no food open? We’re in Phase 3 of reopening, not Phase 4. Is it because local officials aren’t checking on these places? Let’s wake up.
Lawbreaking
A commenter who recently said, "People like to break laws,” when talking about voter fraud and voter protection, is absolutely correct. And most of the examples I can think of are Republican. There was Dennis Hastert, Joe Arpaio, Jack Camp and, oh yeah, we still haven't seen President Trump's tax returns. Funny how that happens.
COVID-19 feat
To think President Donald Trump has accomplished an impressive feat on COVID-19 must come from watching Fox News. Most other sources say the coronavirus is spreading, and we are getting over 1,000 deaths per day, with no nationwide testing or tracing to control it.
Diversity
When President Trump’s rallies are more racially diverse than your supposed anti-racism rallies, you officially have a public relations problem.
Complainers
When I hear a Democrat complaining about how politicized COVID-19 and masks have become, I picture an arsonist complaining about the smoke in his eyes.
Self-sustaining
The U.S. Postal Service isn't in debt and it never was. It costs taxpayers nothing. It has always been self-sustaining. It employs over 500,000 Americans. It is the largest employer of veterans. Republicans want to choke it to death so fat-cat privateers can take it over and make billions by cutting jobs and raising prices, and in order to put obstacles in the path of mail-in voting, which they think will disadvantage their candidate.
No support
I find it interesting and absurd that a family member cannot be present during another family member's medical appointment due to COVID-19 restrictions. At times it is overwhelming to hear results, and it is not always comprehended by the patient, whereas the family member gets the same results and the rest of the family is reassured with the findings. On the other hand, a group of 25 people can get together for a fun time, and no one seems to care. I believe a patient is much more important than a party.