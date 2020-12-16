Do no harm
My heart bleeds for the poor, beleaguered police who would be constrained by a new reform law to adhere to a minimum standard of professionalism and no longer be able to surveil, harass, injure or even kill "suspects" with impunity. Every other profession has a minimum standard of "do no harm." It's past time this applied to police, too. The good, conscientious, non-racist officers should have nothing to worry about. As for those threatening to quit if they lose their immunity from accountability, good luck getting hired elsewhere.
Intrusions
I've lived in the same area my entire life. We never heard or saw coyotes because they had their own territory. We've intruded upon them and other wildlife with overbuilding. We have destroyed their homes. It's cruel.
Magazine cover
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are Time magazine's people of the year? Who nominated them? I would've hunkered down in my basement, too, if I knew I could be nominated for that. The honoree should have been big-pharma for producing a "Warp Speed" vaccine.
Come together
Now that we are in the holiday season, especially during a very difficult time, let's take down all the political signs and flags. It's time to come together and hope for a better, healthier 2021.
Credit and blame
You can give President Donald Trump credit for the coronavirus vaccine, but also assess him blame for the many COVID-19 related deaths. If he ordered a complete ban on travel in January from China and Europe, we would not have a country full of sick and dying people.
Voters dedcide
A cabal should not decide the fate of a statute that has stood proudly in Haverhill for 100 years. Voters should decide. Put a question on next year's ballot and let the mayor, City Council and School Committee candidates take a stand.
Optimism
I’m an independent and didn’t vote in this last election. I have many friends and family who are Republicans and Democrats. I’ve been noticing the Republicans are much more optimistic, hopeful and positive when it comes to COVID-19, while Democrats are the opposite. I hope this doesn't foreshadow the next four years.
Following orders
COVID-19 doesn't take vacations. It also does not sign executive orders that destroy our economy, our children's education, everyone's mental health, the lives of those denied access to other health care, and on and on. Incompetent governors do that.
What's done
The COVID-19 plan being introduced by President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and their team is not only already in progress, more is being done now. I know they'll be taking credit for all that was done before they arrived. Biden claims to have a better response time. I guess he has an in with Santa Claus.
Basement lifestyle
Democrats who've been living in their basements, or in their parents' basements, while collecting government checks for decades are now surprised how much the rest of the country is rejecting their lifestyle, being pushed in the name of COVID-19 hysteria.
Spark show
It's funny how plows start plowing when there's less than a half-inch of snow on the ground. Then they plow all night, because you can't see them, plowing nothing. It is a beautiful spark show, however, not to mention what they are doing to our roads that are in bad shape already.
Crushing rules
Kudos to Gov. Charlie Baker and his draconian, unconstitutional compadres. They didn’t stop or slow the spread of COVID-19, but they sure damaged the economy and decimated small businesses and restaurants. Hey, at least they accomplished something.