Expertise
Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera amazes me more and more each day. First, he was an expert in natural gas. Now it’s COVID-19. It’s too bad he’s not an expert in enforcing laws in cleaning up his crime-ridden sanctuary city.
Good information
I appreciated a recent Facebook post by a Methuen city councilor giving information about coronavirus cases, including suspected but unconfirmed cases. At the time there was no such information coming from the mayor's office, and it was a relief to hear something, no matter the source. Keep it coming.
Cost of greed
Greed has cost many Americans oodles of money and made others wealthier. Many people have more money than they could spend in many lifetimes. The problem is that many of those lifetimes will be cut short because of greed. Apparently that's OK for supporters of President Trump who seem to think the only thing that matters is the here and now. Many of his policies threaten future generations by destroying the delicate ecological balance of the Earth. We have only one planet. It's time to look at more than just your bank account. Maybe the present situation will allow us time to slow down and think about more important things.
Taxes too
So, Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera says tenants don’t have to pay rent for next two months because of the coronavirus, but he said nothing about property taxes. He can’t expect tax bills to be paid by a certain date after he gives all the renters a two-month break.
Still skating
I recently passed by the Ice Center in Salem, N.H. There were at least four cars with young children running around waiting to go inside. Their parents were showing great responsibility in light of the current pandemic. Why do they think their children are not in school? They should have those kids at home, doing their assignments, not out at the skating rink. We won't beat this thing with action like this. Everyone needs to self-distance and, better still, stay at home.
Immediate needs
Why do we need a 1,000-page bill to address a very short list of immediate needs in response to the coronavirus economic disruption? How disgusting for Democrats to use this time to pursue their pet projects while Americans are dying by the hundreds. I hope New York voters finally wake up and shake off their indentured servitude to the party that abandoned them in their time of need.
Over-plowed
I live in Methuen and cannot believe how many times the plow circled my neighborhood after the other night’s dusting. I counted 11 times in less than an hour. One pass was more than enough to clear the small amount of snow on my street. Sparks were flying off the plow. We're lucky to have any pavement left in our neighborhood. Where are these plows when we get a foot of snow?
Paying for it
President Donald Trump and Congress are pushing through several trillion dollars in aid aid for the treatment and prevention of the coronavirus, to relieve displaced workers, and to bail out businesses. These measures will balloon the national debt unless they are paid for after the crisis is over. A source of income that would cause the least hardship to ordinary Americans and the economy would be to roll back the last few Republican windfall tax cuts that overwhelmingly benefited billionaires and giant multi-national corporations (and led to record deficits). Sadly, this will not happen. Republicans would much rather take it out of our social safety net programs.