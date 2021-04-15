Cautious steps
I think Mayor Neil Perry is the best thing that's happened to Methuen in years. I appreciate that he is moving ahead with the police changes -- slow, steady and carefully. This is a decision that will impact Methuen for years to come, and moving cautiously is key. An interim chief from outside Methuen is key to setting things right. Those who complain might remember Mayor Sharon Pollard's rash decision that gave us former Chief Joseph Solomon, without any competitive searches or input. How long did we have to live with that choice?
Helpful hiring
Imagine if Delta, Coca-Cola, Microsoft and all the other woke corporations currently calling for boycotts of Georgia brought their off-shore call centers home, put them in hotspots like President Donald Trump's "opportunity zones" to revitalize our cities, and paid Americans to work in them for the $15 per hour minimum wage so many CEOs claim to support? That might be more helpful than dishonest demagoguing that is helping to racially divide the nation into controllable blocs.
Weed money
I support the Stem store in Haverhill. Its owner has every right to know what she is paying for. The average person with questions about their taxes can go to the assessors' office. Unfortunately, in Haverhill, it's all a secret. There are too many private deals and discussions behind closed doors. She has explained she has the money to pay, she just wants to know what she's paying for. Politicians think that the weed money is a money tree to pillage. Yes, she signed an agreement, and the city should be forthcoming with the numbers.
Presidential visit
Remember in 2005, how the media hounded Republican President George W. Bush for taking four days to visit New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina? President Joe Biden is a Democrat, so the media won't do the same to him, but an equivalent would be him and his vice president still having refused to visit the Texas border 60-plus days after creating a man-made disaster there.
Weed greed
The greedy owners of the Haverhill pot shop are quick to repeatedly cite the taxes they pay. But those taxes are covered by customers. Now that their lucrative business is up and running, they want to change the license agreement.
Rolling disaster
Anyone with eyes in their head and a brain in their skull will concede that the one guy who left Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20 wasn't the problem, it was all the people who stayed or came back. What an unmitigated disaster this current regime is turning out to be. May its reign be brief enough for the republic to survive.
Work together
The Methuen City Council is a mess. What have they accomplished? They’re definitely not on the same page with one another. Instead of planning their respective runs for mayor, they should be working with the current mayor.
Shoe source
After reading about the stolen sneakers, I would love to see a little more research into how all of those shoes got into the apartment in the first place.
Food truck
As if a food truck at Bradford Common isn’t tacky enough, we now must look at the gaudy signs hanging from the fence. They're blocking the lovely purple pinwheels placed by a service club. They also detract from local taxpaying restaurants. Food trucks have a place -- in more commercial areas.
Power grabs
What happens when a country's dominant political party attempts to pass laws that assure it will stay in power indefinitely, when corporations try to create policy, when opposing opinions are censored, when people who express opposition to policies are labeled as extremists and sometimes are subjected to violence? There's a word for that. Do you know it?