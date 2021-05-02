Lost jobs
President Joe Biden’s corporate tax hike plan would cost the American economy 1 million jobs in the first two years, according to a study from the National Association of Manufacturers.
Priorities
Republican politicians and Fox News want you to get upset about things like Mr. Potato Head, Dr. Seuss and a magazine’s decision to not publish beef recipes. Then you’ll have less time for stuff like systemic racism, our crumbling infrastructure, voter suppression, white supremacy and so darn many mass shootings.
False advertising
The Federal Trade Commission says of false advertising that when "consumers see or hear an advertisement, whether it's on the internet, radio or television, or anywhere else," the ad must be "truthful, not misleading and, when appropriate, backed by scientific evidence." How is it we hold our merchants to a higher standard than our Congress? What about affordable health care, COVID-19 relief, the defense of marriage? Change the word "consumers" to "voters," and all of our legislators would be criminals.
Democrats in charge
As for Georgia voters saving us from anarchy, well, anarchy is what we've gotten with Democrats in control, at our southern border and in the crime taking place in Democrat-controlled cities. All is due to their refusal to enforce the law and protect citizens.
Disarm the statues
I object to all the statues in Haverhill of white men carrying guns. I am offended. Will the City Council propose taking their rifles away?
Life lessons
Your columnist advising limits on a young person’s debt may be onto something as far as dealing with an economic illness. But his reasons, i.e. protecting adults from the bad decisions they’ll make as kids, are wrong. So many poor choices in one's late teens and 20s can haunt you down the road, whether it’s getting locked up for drunken mayhem or starting a family a decade earlier than planned. Government can’t help you with those. Learning responsibility and to address your mistakes are essential lessons in citizenship.
Erased history
Many Haverhill city councilors grew up in this city. They revered and were proud of Hannah Duston's heroic actions. She is a proud daughter of American history and one of this country’s earliest heroines. Now, you've been told to believe she was a violent white supremacist. You'll be sure to accommodate this theory by erasing historic facts. Oh, well, anything for a vote. This sad part is, you know better.
Shifting attention
A tape surface that indicates former Secretary of State John Kerry betrayed our ally Israel to Iran to undermine the Trump administration. Hunter Biden's laptop surfaces with evidence pointing to his father's influence peddling in Ukraine. But the FBI is searching the apartment of President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, looking for evidence that he conducted illegal lobbying in Ukraine? Wow, that's not too Nixonian.
No consequences
The real question is whether former Secretary of State John Kerry will get in trouble for leaking secret information? Nah, he won’t. Just look at his party. This too will get swept under the rug, just like all the flaws and crimes of the Democrats. It’s disgusting.
Not so 'bold'
Can President Joe Biden and his flacks stop calling the use of parliamentary tricks to ram through theft from the working class "boldness" by Congress? It's not bold, it's cowardly and dishonest. It was with the so-called COVID-19 "relief" bill, and with the infrastructure bill. Maybe these people need to get outside of Washington and work for a living for a few years to shed these delusions.