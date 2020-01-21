True reasons
By now, is it not clear to everyone that this past election was all about enshrining and preserving the Presentation of Mary Academy property?
New home
I was so sad to read about the Peabody police dog’s passing. Just a thought: Maybe the Methuen Police can donate one of its four police dogs to Peabody. After all, Methuen has two bomb-detecting dogs. I believe they can spare one.
Bent on destruction
Not that you'll hear this from the media but Democrats blocked a resolution to condemn Iran for killing 1,500 protestors and 176 civilians on board the plane they shot down. However, Democrats are fine with condemning President Trump for killing Gen. Qasem Soleimani, someone responsible for the deaths of more than 600 Americans. Now the masks are blessedly off. Democrats no longer pretend "dissent is patriotic" or "I support the soldiers but not the war" or "we love America but disagree on its direction." They hate America, hate Americans, love our enemies and want to see America destroyed.
Equal branches
Great column by George Will two Sundays ago. While I find his scorn for the president to be overzealous and blinding, I will never disagree with anyone making cogent arguments about limiting the powers of the office and the role of coequal branches in deploying our military. I write as a son and grandson of veterans of "the war that was raging" when we last declared war in 1942, a veteran of multiple entanglements myself, and the brother of a veteran of dozens of our current adventures in psuedo-colonialism. Congress gave away its powers of military oversight out of political cowardice 18 years ago. Presidents since gladly seized those powers out of political avarice. Both branches find themselves stepping into areas of political action diametrically opposed to the Founders’ intent.
Loyalties
A famous quote about patriotism has been circulating for more than 100 years. In light of the all-important impeachment trial, it deserves to be heard again now. President Teddy Roosevelt said, “Patriotism means to stand by the country … not the president.”
Police take notice
Parking at just about every strip mall or plaza is a mess. People abandon their cars in the fire lanes, sit there blocking traffic for cars trying to leave, or park in the handicap spaces with no plate or placard on their vehicle. Why is this allowed? What does it take for a police car to drive through the lot and make those cars move or give them a ticket?
Potent drugs
According to The Eagle-Tribune, a few months ago it only took a few grams of fentanyl to kill hundreds of people. Now, people get arrested in possession of kilograms of it. That amount should kill hundreds of thousands of people, and those arrested should be dead, right? Might you be mixing up fentanyl and cocaine?
Groundwork first
Lawrence Against Violence means well, but talking is not going to rid the city of the unwanted people. Lawrence can no longer be a sanctuary city. Immigration and Customs Enforcement needs to come in, work with the Police Department, and clean up the drug traffickers and gangs. Once the city is rid of most of the negative people, then Lawrence Against Violence can work with younger people, changing the current cycle of violence.
New direction
I have to agree with Sound Off contributor "Democrats' tactics" about changing the rules when someone doesn’t like the results. I am like this writer in that Joseph Bevilacqua is the only incumbent I voted for in November for Haverhill City Council. I do not like the the direction the city has been going in. We need a change. Maybe the mayor's idea is a smart one; right now it seems the majority of councilors come from the Bradford section of the city. Changing this could really help move Haverhill in a new and better direction.