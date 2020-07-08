Mindless mobs
Vandals trashed a statue of Fredrick Douglass in Rochester, New York, on Independence Day. Statues of Abraham Lincoln and the all-Black Massachusetts 54th Regiment were vandalized in Boston. These children are not protesters, they are a mindless mob. Most of us are now wondering if we've reached the tipping point where there are more people in our country who don't read books than those of us who do, and if so, how we can recover?
Damaging decisions
I hope these mayors and governors overreacting to COVID-19 cases (not hospitalizations) whenever the left-wing bureaucracy waves its wand of science in our general direction to slow President Trump’s economic recovery will realize the damage they are doing. My family regularly vacations across the East Coast. This year we won't leave New Hampshire for fear of unaccountable, unelected bureaucrats shutting down any other state on us mid-vacation. I hope these politicians and bureaucrats, who have no fear for their job security, realize just how damaging their decisions are to small businesses.
Residence
Great wildlife pictures on the front page of The Eagle-Tribune. I find it interesting, however, that someone always lives in Lawrence near the Andover line, but no one ever lives in Andover near the Lawrence line.
Time to help
Thanks to Mayor Neil Perry for doing an outstanding job for Methuen. You stepped up during a tough time. I hope the City Council starts to work with you on progress for our city instead of continuing to be petty and throw up roadblocks. They should be helping. Enough showboating, it’s embarrassing.
Temporary fix
The city of Methuen says they’ll be laying off 45 people due to the latest “crisis.” I’ve seen this dog and pony show before. They will hand out pink slips, then recall everybody in a few weeks. They are not fooling anybody with these fake layoffs. The taxpayers will need to get out their checkbooks once again.
Leave it open
Good job by Gov. Chris Sununu, finally growing a spine and keeping the state open. Don't go getting wobbly as the media stokes its COVID-19 mania to try to stop President Trump’s economic recovery. Business is booming in the Granite State. Sununu should leave it alone unless he wants to switch parties with his “pander bear” cousin to the south, Gov. Charlie Baker.
Time to act
The Methuen police chief is riddled in controversy and rumors of unethical behavior. The question is when is enough enough? It’s time to act and bring integrity back to the Police Department.
Changing tune
Where's Haverhill’s tax-and-spend, liberal mayor? Mayor James Fiorentini was vocal in supporting more, not fewer, cops. He's vowed not to add a penny in new taxes or spending. Funny how in difficult times previously hardcore liberals will advocate for conservative social and fiscal public policy to bring sanity to government.
Back up
I wish my neighbor would be more considerate at 5:30 a.m., and go around the block instead of backing up with the loud beeping that disturbs everyone.
Gun violence
Mayor Bill de Blasio cuts 600 New York City cops most instrumental to removing guns from the streets, and predictably gun violence in the city surges. Then he blames it on people being cooped up due to coronavirus. How delusional. Then again, he’s nowhere near as delusional as the people who’ve elected him — twice.
Talkers
Most politicians love the microphone. I just sat through more than a half-hour of Gov. Charlie Baker and others addressing the mosquito season and the threat from Eastern Equine Encephalitis. Most people just need a five-minute, common sense message telling us to “watch out for mosquitos.:” If the mike fits, politicians will wear it out.
Battlefield smell
With no civil law enforcement in Lawrence, breathing the air on my street is like breathing in gunpowder due to all of the illegal fireworks being fired off despite a drought. It smells and sounds like a battlefield. Did Mayor Daniel Rivera cut funding to the Fire Department?
Move on
The more we permit something, the more we get. It is time for sane people to stand up and say “enough is enough.” Television images of protesters show, in many cases, people who are irrational and determined to destroy. The “all lives matter" slogan is not racist, in and of itself. Like so many other things, it is racist because someone says it is. Now is the time to quit the political correctness, and stop promoting divisive slogans.