Welcoming the chief
We are all hoping that Methuen’s new police chief does well for our Police Department and for the citizens of Methuen. Good luck and welcome!
Cost of pot shops?
Did anyone really believe Haverhill’s fairytale story of the cost of what the pot stores cost the city?
Is this right?
Thursday’s Eagle-Tribune top story was of a man who was sentenced to six months in jail for a racist comment. His sentence was suspended for two years while he is on probation.
Friday’s Eagle-Tribune on page 2 has a story of a Methuen man who admitted to smoking marijuana, texting while driving and speeding before he blacked out and drove into a house. That man agreed to a one-year probation term that will dismiss the charges against him if successfully completed.
Is this right?
Help for vets, elderly?
What lovely news to read about those who worked to replace the roof of an elderly gentleman who is also a veteran of the United States. Heartfelt thanks for those people involved who had the compassion and empathy to help this man who is experiencing a tough time right now.
Growing up my mother’s favorite saying: “There but for the grace of God, go I.”
How very true in the chaos of the world all around us.
I volunteer at a food pantry and our families with children are declining — due to the extra help they are receiving from different resources. But our number of elderly and veterans is ever increasing — just something to think about .
How about some additional help for our elderly and for the courageous veterans who each put their life on the line for our beloved country?
A question of direction
Once again I read about a bicyclist struck and killed “from behind.” Why was this law changed (to riding with the flow of traffic) and why isn’t it changed back? I for one want to SEE the car headed toward me. And I have a half a chance of getting out of the way. Also, how many bicyclists collide with people opening car doors as they pass by?
Lawrence rental prices
The reason that rents are so high in Lawrence is because of price gouging. The landlords want the renters to pay their car payments, vacations, etc.
Empty yet full
Can someone in Haverhill explain why the Haverhill Housing Authority has several empty apartments in Bradford and Kennedy Circle, while they are sitting on a two-year waiting list for them?