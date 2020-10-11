Fresh ideas
Kevin O’Connor had sensible, thoughtful answers in the U.S. Senate race debate. Sen. Ed Markey is a poster child for term limits. Still, the moderators clearly favored him. O’Connor gets my vote. We need need fresh ideas.
Arrogance
President Donald Trump has learned nothing from contracting COVID-19 and exhibits arrogance beyond belief. He continues to mock basic safety precautions, spew misinformation, endanger his own staff and followers, and show a lack of empathy for, or even interest in, the 2 million Americans who also got the disease and over 200,000 who've died from it. He irredeemably cares about no one but himself.
Solution found
I enjoyed the Sound Off from an apparent epidemiologist about how to "Defeat a virus." He or she should trademark that solution and cure the common cold and the most prevalent strains of influenza. It would make a killing.
Time for change
The Methuen Police Department is an onion. The more our council peels back its layers, the more it stinks. The department is riddled with controversy, and it is time for leadership changes. Enough is enough.
Hostile questions
I see the media using President Donald Trump's and his staff's illnesses like it uses all occasions -- as an opportunity to attack him. This latest classless, craven tactic includes blaming the victims for not wearing masks, not calling off press conferences, taking a ride in an armored limousine. Maybe if they are looking for people to blame, they can blame themselves for turning every briefing into a shouting match with hostile, ridiculous questions. I am sure that has enhanced the amount of COVID-19 in the air near the president and his press secretary.
Flu shot ordeal
I went to a pharmacy in Plaistow for my flu shot. First, they wouldn't accept my health insurance card. I went home, got my Medicare card, and returned to store where I had to wait for two hours to get a shot. My day was wasted.
Driver's decision
The bus driver from Haverhill to Lawrence on Friday afternoon ought to be smarter than to showcase political favorites while on the job. I would be fired if I was wearing what she was wearing. What one does with his or her free time and volunteer time is one thing. It was totally unprofessional to wear on duty as a bus driver, although par for the course around here.
Plainly offensive
After reading all of Joe Biden’s COVID-19 plan, I found nothing that isn't already being done, and even more that is being pursued by the Trump administration. After watching House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's horror show. in which she now wants to put this president out of action by a constitutional move, I find her relentless, cruel display of sheer hatred to be plainly offensive. This is who's leading the Democratic Party. Please think about your important vote.
Too big
Government is attacking the high-tech industry for being too big and controlling. I agree. But when are they going to address government's bigness and control issues? We have local, state and federal layers, often conflicting. The burden on many people is onerous. It's time for a change.
Historic article
The New England Journal of Medicine said the Trump administration has responded so poorly to the coronavirus pandemic that it has taken a crisis and turned it into a tragedy. This was only one of four articles in its history signed by all of the editors.
Counterpoint
Several Democrats stated that the president did not say that those in the military were "losers and suckers." Of course, you would never hear that in the media.
City's error
Once again Haverhill messed up by sending out a notice with mail-in ballots citing Sept. 1 as the deadline. I wonder how many people threw away ballots thinking they were too late? The city's response: Oh, it was an error. Well, someone should be held responsible.