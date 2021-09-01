Fact finding
As we see House Speaker Nancy Pelosi busy issuing subpoenas to members of Congress who supported former President Donald Trump, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer refusing to call the Senate back into session to confront what is happening in Afghanistan, I wonder if critics of Reps. Seth Moulton and Peter Meijer are still eager to condemn these combat veterans for finding their own facts on the ground in Kabul? Partisan swamp-dwellers are clearly trying to hide them from the rest of the Congress and the country.
New flags
The condition of the flags at Methuen's Central Fire Station are a disgrace. With the flags at half staff, it is even more obvious. You would think that whomever lowered the flags would have noticed. They seem to continually be in shambles. Fly flags in good condition or don't fly them at all.
Landlords’ plight
Everyone is upset that the eviction moratorium is being lifted, but what about landlords who depend on that rent money to pay the mortgage? It's also a slap in the face when people can’t pay the rent but come home with all kinds of new stuff.
COVID-19 messaging
The media shows people who refuse to get the vaccine carrying their signs: “I call the shots, not you,” or “Take off your masks.” These sign-carriers will not accept what COVID-19 has done throughout the world. These are the signs they should carry: “4.5 million people worldwide have died with COVID-19” and “217 million have been struck down with COVID-19” worldwide. Or perhaps their sign should say, “Not in my arm until it affects me.”
Pick a side
You either stand with our incompetent president or you stand with our military. You choose. He clearly isn’t on their side.
Rewriting history
It's becoming a joke how President Joe Biden’s haters flood Sound Off with accusations that he’s doing what we watched President Donald Trump and the GOP do when they were in office, e.g. a skyrocketing deficit, incompetent vaccine rollout, bungled war, etc. I know why the GOP wants to rewrite history, but that’s called lying.
Afghan pit
I applaud President Joe Biden’s evacuation of American troops, citizens and allies from Afghanistan. The place was nothing but a pit for American treasure and blood.
Biden’s predictions
Remember as you see Kabul burn, President Joe Biden told us on July 8 that the Taliban was weak and you'd never see anything like Saigon in Afghanistan. He told us that stopping the border wall and removing President Donald Trump’s immigration provisions would not lead to a massive surge in immigrants. And he told us inflation had nothing to do with trillions of dollars in COVID-19 relief spending that was rammed into law. He’s either dishonest, incompetent or both. Whatever the case, do not listen to him or his progressive puppet masters.
Time’s up
When are they going to set term limits for people in the Senate and the House of Representatives? The president has a term limit, and that’s the highest office in government. They get elected and then vote for everything that corporations want. In the meantime they become millionaires. It’s not right.
Follow through
Thankfully we have a president with the intestinal fortitude to take the action that he says he will take in the best interests of the country. He told everyone in March he would have us out of Afghanistan by September.