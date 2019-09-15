Democratic depression
Recently I was feeling out of sorts and depressed, so I went to my doctor for a check up. After the exam he said medically I was fine. However, he did say he was seeing more and more of a new condition, PTSD, or “Pretty Tired of Stupid Democrats.” Maybe mine was caused by reading that Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders have held public office for a combined 84 years. The scariest part is they're only two of many.
Pedestrians beware
While waiting at the White's Corner traffic lights in Haverhill the other day, I saw the “walk” light come on for a woman to cross Main Street from the Central Plaza corner to the Pentucket Bank corner. While she still had 19 seconds on her light, the traffic light turned green, allowing cars to zip right past her as she tried to finish her trek across the street. How are these lights set up? Why does the green light come on for traffic when the walk light is still activated? It’s a fatality waiting to happen.
Abysmal return
All the usual hawks are out bemoaning the departure of uber-hawk John Bolton from the Trump administration, telling us how our enemies are celebrating, how this move makes us less secure, blah blah blah. Most of them have not deployed to places like Kabul, as I have, to see the futility of our interventionist foreign policy from the right-wing half of the Washington swamp firsthand. And my anecdotal evidence matches up perfectly with the empirical evidence of interventionist failures of the past five decades. Both find abysmal returns on investment that would get most leadership bodies removed post haste. I wish Bolton all the best as he returns to the pundit circuit, and I look forward to a new national security adviser who realizes we are more secure as a nation when we are not forward deployed to police every hot spot on the globe.
Choke point
On a recent Wednesday night at 5:30, I turned onto Lawrence Road from Veterans Parkway, only to immediately run into stopped traffic. It took me 25 minutes to drive from there to the end of Lawrence Road. Why? Because drivers on Main Street would not let the Lawrence Road drivers out into the intersection. The town of Salem needs to get its act together and put traffic signals at the intersection of Main Street and Lawrence Road. I can’t imagine what it will be like when Tuscan Village comes on line.
Health codes
Why isn’t the Greek Orthodox Church in Andover bound by the same food safety and sanitation as the rest of us? The recent photo from the Greek festival was the second front page picture in The Eagle-Tribune, in less than a week, showing food workers without gloves or wearing hats and hairnets. They are handling food. It’s unacceptable. As a food worker at my parish, I am bound by my city's health codes. Why isn't theirs?
Arms experiment
Instead of a federal gun ban, why don't we just try gun control in a large urban area, like Chicago, and see how it goes? I predict a massive body count. In other news, in 1776 the British demanded we surrender our weapons, so our answer was, we shot them. A free people ought not only be armed and disciplined, they should have sufficient arms to maintain independence from any who might attempt to abuse them, including their own government. So said a gentleman of the highest order and the first president of the United States, George Washington.