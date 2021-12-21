Snubbed seniors
Rather than make free, quick tests to its seniors easiest, Methuen issued a telephone note saying that most of the allotted free tests have been distributed, but city seniors could get what is remaining on a first-come-first-serve basis at specific times at a specific place. So why is it that seniors are always pushed to the back by municipalities? Go figure. The same was true with the initial round of shots.
More memories, please
I loved reading the story "Remember When" written by Michael Muldoon in Monday's newspaper. Hopefully, Michael will do more stories about some of the great teams that Lawrence had. The 1958 Coach Buckley football team, Class A Champs comes to mind. The undefeated 1961 Lawrence Lancer Football Team playing in front of 21,000 plus fans at Lowell Stadium on Thanksgiving Day was incredible. Great memories.
Share the bell
Please investigate why the Christmas Bell in Haverhill ended up in someone’s backyard. It was an exciting time for residents who wanted to see the bell – it had a lot of meanings and memories for us. It was made with taxpayers dollars. Why it is not publicly displayed for all to appreciate? It could have been put downtownor in Bradford Common. We want it back and clearly it was not someone’s to take.
Thanks, Manchin
A round of thanks to Sen. Joe Manchin from this conservative Republican for standing firm against the other Joe's bloated BB bill.
Biden police policy
To "won't be fooled twice," the fact is Biden has expressly did not support calls to destroy or defund the police. Biden has called for more investment, not less. GOP dishonesty continues to perpetuate falsehoods.
Honor democracy
Has the Republican party gone insane? Nationally and locally it continues to assault two of the most fundamental and foundational pillars of our democracy: the rule of law and the right to vote. Truth went out the window with it. Not patriotism at all, Trumpism is simply authoritarianism.
Keep what's earned
I say this a a free country maybe someday my family or yours will have money. Would we think it is ok for the government to take it away and give to someone who hasn’t earned it ? I don’t think so do you?
Spreading untruths
'Omicron and Mask Mandates' continues to spread extremist right-wing anti-vax/anti-masking big lies by asserting that the COVID vaccines don't protect against omicron and that wearing face masks is of no utility as we continue to battle a pandemic that has taken over 800,000 lives in the U.S. Our hospitals are now overwhelmed almost totally by the anti-vax and anti-mask crowd who have come down with COVID, and who are spreading it to others as a result of their irresponsibility.