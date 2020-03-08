Didn’t belong
Sen. Elizabeth Warren should stop saying she lost because she's a woman. That isn’t why she lost. Warren lost because she didn’t belong in the race from the start. She should go away, far away, and take Hillary Clinton with her.
Settlement money
From the moment the gas explosions occurred, Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera has worked tirelessly to protect illegal immigrants living in the affected areas. Now, he wants money legally earned by American citizens (lawyers involved in the class action case) to be diverted to people including those essentially trespassing in this country. Championing the rights of illegal immigrants over the rights of citizens — as Rivera, Congresswoman Lori Trahan and other liberal Democrats do — is as extreme as sanctuary politics gets.
Low blow
It was unworthy of a Sound Off contributor to malign Joe Biden regarding his deceased son. Beau Biden, an Iraq War veteran, did indeed serve as attorney general -- of Delaware -- before he died of a malignant brain tumor at age 46.
Political melodrama
The article in Friday's Eagle-Tribune about Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s decision to withdraw from the campaign was not a news article but an opinion piece that should have been on the editorial page. Mayor Daniel Rivera is quoted as being "heartbroken" over Warren’s loss. Such melodrama. He played the woman card with his absurd comment that being a woman is harder than being a man. U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan, as usual, contributed further nonsense. Sen. Ed Markey, who is only visible at election time, chimed in with the party line. At no point did the article speak the truth that all evidence supports: Warren lost every primary, including her own state’s, because voters rejected her.
Bad decisions
The other night Massachusetts voted for Joe Biden, who is having trouble completing a sentence and even knowing what state he’s in. Despite his lies and corrupt business dealings, Biden has already stated if elected president, he will raise taxes, open our borders and go after our guns with the help of Beto O’Rourke. Massachusetts is known for the high quality of its education, but with the death of common sense and deficient keenness of mind for so many citizens, we seem to be stuck in a rather deep rut.
Traffic laws
A drive on Interstate 93 south, down Interstate 495 and then on Route 213 back again, brought an awful revelation. Hardly anyone knows what a yield sign means, much less the meaning of a 55 mph speed limit. It’s not just 70 mph anymore but 80 mph and above. Where are the local cops and state police? Is their new policy to come only after someone crashes?
Trump worship
The recent letter writer’s worship of President Donald Trump is absurd — an economy of bad minimum wage jobs, a president who lies so much we cannot trust a word from him and a future with no more Social Security, unrestricted gun use, personal threats to state employees, threats to journalists, criminal behavior, tax fraud, hatred toward immigrants and sympathy for neo-Nazis and white supremacists.
Calculated moves
If we’re being honest, the reason for the "Super Sunday" movement to drop out and endorse Joe Biden was clear and partisan. Democrats' foolish impeachment theater already endangered their majority in the House of Representatives, as well as any prospects of a majority in the Senate. If Bernie Sanders is the party's candidate in November, Democrats will never see either majority again. The slogan for Biden should be, “Biden 2020! Get in line, Democrats!”
Traffic fix
The design of the Dunkin Donuts in Bradford is a mess. Here’s how to fix it: Make the current entrance for entering cars only. (Reducing its width will ensure one car enters at a time.) Make a new exit straight off the drive-thru line. This will be further up the road. Because of where the cars would be exiting, they will only be able to turn right, thus not impeding traffic. This should have been done in the first place.