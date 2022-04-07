Parents, do your part
I watched the Haverhill parents complain about the fighting in the schools. I sympathize, but you all need to look at your parenting, too.
Teens need structure
I read what students had to say about fights at Haverhill High School. As a teacher in a nearby district, I can say that the same things are happening there. Our administration has allowed this to go on too long in the name of social emotional needs and forgotten how much structure teenagers need. It is too late in the year to fix this. Better luck in September.
The dirt on dirt bikes
So Lawrence is overrun with people driving illegal dirt bikes on the streets that are unregistered. They have a no-pursuit law right now, so they don’t even bother trying to stop these dirtbikes. So if they aren’t pulling these illegal dirt bikes over and ticketing them, they shouldn’t be ticketing anyone now
A good read
Did anyone notice the article in Commonwealth Magazine that implies Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, who is running for auditor, isn’t familiar with the duties of the office?
Boo for Biden
If this president could recognize which day it was; he could write a book on how to ruin this country in 10 easy steps. This man has made all the wrong decisions for this country.
It starts at home
Parents are looking for the schools and the city to address violence in the schools. I wonder if any of those parents are looking in the mirror and taking some of the responsibility.
To ‘don’t blame Trump’
“This country was in the best shape ever under his … “ How amusing. That’s like saying the U.S. was in great shape under Harding and Coolidge until FDR ruined everything. Or, George W. Bush was a miracle-worker until Obama took over. Interesting perspective.
Friendly reminder
Let’s not forget that Vice President Biden and his boss ended George Bush’s Eastern Europe Missile Defense program that would have prevented Putin from ever being able to invade Ukraine.
Stop masking kids
Forcing children to wear masks is child abuse, time to start charging the politicians and others pushing these mandates accordingly.
Ridiculous fee
A high-end salon in Methuen is still charging a pandemic fee. Talk about a money grab. I’ll be taking my business elsewhere.
