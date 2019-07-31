Entitlement state
A story in the Wednesday Eagle-Tribune provides a preview into why New Hampshire (and the rest of the nation) is likely to go for President Trump by a landslide in 2020. The story was about how a circuit judge unilaterally struck down work requirements for Medicaid in the Granite State, but the larger issue it addressed is how little power the citizens of this country actually have under the welfare entitlement industrial complex running our country. Things as broadly popular and common sensical as border enforcement, legislative term limits, means testing and work requirements for able-bodied welfare recipients are fought tooth and nail by elected Democrats and their appointed shadow government of circuit judges. People have had enough.
Opaque government
I am not surprised to see the steady stream of stories in Massachusetts about opaque government, from secret trials in Lawrence hospitals to hush money deals for people sexually harassed on Beacon Hill to the bullying by Mayor Marty Walsh's office to force compulsory union labor upon all Boston companies. This lack of accountability and legitimate government is what happens when there is one-party rule, cemented by no term limits for lawmakers. Why do you think Massachusetts had the highest percentage of races lacking major party opposition in 2018 at 71%, trailed closely by two other Democrat-dominated states with no term limits, Hawaii (69%) and Rhode Island (68%), as reported by The Associated Press? Democrat strongholds are practically Soviet blocs.
Detached debate
The Democratic presidential debate was a complete disaster and quite embarrassing. The candidates’ proposals were irrational and absurd. They exposed themselves as being completely detached from reality. The sad part is they don't realize it.
Money sink
Now all of the big spenders in Haverhill are singing “Hail To Andy Vargas” for bringing a windfall of tax dollars to the city. The rest of the story is missing: Where are the funds going? The schools alone are putting $25,000 to the high school principal’s salary, over what the previous principal made. New administrators with jobs not even posted have high salaries, and other administrators are getting a $4,000 average increase. And there’s a huge bonus to the superintendent. Yet, School Committee member Paul Magliocchetti sounds the alarm about a chimney falling at Whittier Middle School. Maybe I'm missing something, but it seems from recent news stories that more than a chimney is collapsing.
Know your facts
For those up in arms over the “comp” time paid to Timberlane Superintendent Earl Metzler, when someone is salaried, it doesn’t mean they’re supposed to work seven days per week, 24 hours a day, at whatever their salary is. If their contract states they would be expected to fulfill duties up to 40 or 50 or even 60 hours per week, and if after that they so much as pick up the phone to answer a call from a school board member or another administrator, they are going to be paid for a day's work. The other missing piece is over what period this comp time took place. Was it over one year or four? Before you get out the tar and feathers, know your facts. The toxic environment also known as the district's school board is a disgrace, and there's enough blame to go around.
No shows
Last Monday, President Trump signed a bill to extend the compensation fund for survivors of the 9/11 terror attacks and first-responders. All members of Congress, Republicans and Democrats, were invited to the ceremony. Guess how many Democrats attended? If your answer was "none," go to the head of the class. Just something to keep in mind the next time those on the left lie about how much they want civility and cooperation.