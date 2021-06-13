Best and worst
How many people out there in the Sound Off world are questioning the person who selected the best and worst presidents, including President Donald Trump among the best and President Franklin D. Roosevelt among the worst? If this is an example of our voting population, we’re in deep trouble.
Parental liability
Shame on the parents who provide alcohol to graduating seniors at their parties. Do they realize what can go wrong if those seniors get into a car accident?
Salutations
When I was paying a bill at Methuen City Hall the other day, I passed by Mayor Neil Perry in the hallway and said, “Good morning, mayor, how are you?” All he said was a quick "hi" and didn’t even acknowledge me. I regret voting for him.
Front page news
Why is it that the news about the hero police officer who gave his life trying to save a young boy is on Page 5 and not on the the front page, where it belongs?
Important point
I just read the Sound Off post regarding the number of law firms hired by the city of Methuen, and and how much money it’s spending. A subsequent post, “No News,” ignored the important questions raised by the first commenter. Thank you to the person who wrote the original post.
More spending
Andover taxpayers are about to spend $266 million to fund generous pensions. This is required spending by law. They are also about to spend $120 million on a new school. This is required since failure to spend now will cost $200 million in about two more years. And a new Andover High is right around the corner. Now, there are plans to completely redo Route 133 from West Parish to Shawsheen Square. What a waste of taxpayer money. This is a residential road. It parallels Interstate 495 and backs up when commuters look to bypass the highway at rush hour. Schools and pension funding are enough. Don’t waste any money rebuilding a perfectly fine road.
More transparency
To answer the apologist for Mayor Neil Perry who commented about why spending on lawsuits in the city of Methuen is not known, it isn’t because we have competent attorneys. It's because the city solicitor has not submitted the required reports to the City Council nor made them accessible to the public. We need more transparency.
Chief’s condition
If Haverhill’s municipal retirement system is going to get socked with paying an extra $48,000 each year to a retired police chief — because he’s leaving on accidental disability instead of a standard retirement, with its six-figure pension — we deserve to know what’s wrong with him, and when and how he was disabled.
Jammed up
Talks recently broke down between Democrats and Republicans surrounding President Joe Biden's plan for a massive transfer of wealth from the American working class to public sector unions. What's the country coming to when a group of radical leftists can't jam unpopular laws down our throats with a vice-president breaking the tie in the Senate?
Vulnerable spot
Ashli Babbitt did not deserve to be shot, but she put herself in a vulnerable position by breaking a federal law. She had no business being in the U.S. Capitol at the time she was there. And you can thank President Donald Trump for encouraging her to go there.
Becoming ‘the man’
An amazing transformation has taken place in my 50 years on the planet. The hippies who once called for peace and tireless vigilance of "the man" have become "the man.” The hippies of the ‘60s who were the American left are now septuagenarian politicians who defend foreign wars, support warrantless wire collections, weaponize our intelligence apparatus and the rest of government against the working class, and actively suppress the free speech of today's dissidents. At Kent State the American left was in front of the rifles, today they are holding them. I think George Orwell may have written a book about this kind of thing.
Gun violence
Why are semi-automatic firearms, whether rifles or pistols, needed by anyone except law enforcement and the military? Why are politicians so impotent to do anything about the gun violence in the United States? Look at what Australia has done to reduce gun violence.