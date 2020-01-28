Mixed ticket
There are plenty of level-headed Republicans on the national stage who make President Trump look like a petulant teenager — including former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, former Sen. Jeff Flake and Gov. Charlie Baker. Millions more Republicans will not vote for Trump and will switch to Joe Biden. I'd welcome any combination of a Republican and Democratic ticket. If the evangelical Christians would step out of the way, we could unify this country that Trump has torn apart. We can't have people running the country who denigrate half the population the way his people do.
Bad combination
Haverhill may get an ax-throwing bar. Booze and axes — what could possibly go wrong? Why not add a gun range as well?
Looking out for us
I’m so glad that Methuen didn’t approve marijuana facilities or the sale of marijuana. At least they’re looking out for the citizens — unlike the City Council in neighboring Haverhill.
Curb your dog
Someone should tell the weekend dog walker on Oakland Avenue in Methuen that the city has a leash law, and walking his dog without one is only asking for a problem. It isn’t OK for the dog to mess in my yard or anyone else’s either.
Tired Tannenbaum
It's almost February and most of my neighbors still have Christmas trees still displayed in their windows, as well as outdoor decorations. This is way beyond good taste. How can we enjoy Valentine's Day when Christmas is still featured?
Almost there
Hillary Clinton received millions more votes than President Trump. If it wasn't for our convoluted electoral system, both Al Gore and Hillary Clinton would have been elected president. Imagine a world not ruled by religious Christians and Muslim fundamentalists. Imagine a Catholic church safe for everyone, and people who take global warming seriously. We were almost there — until Trump conned the poorest of people in America into thinking he is one of them.
Not factual
What happened to The Eagle-Tribune that used to receive awards for journalism? Now it’s printing columns by Jay Ambrose that are not fact-based. You should be checking these articles so that the people who read this newspaper know the truth.
Running strong
The track and field program at North Andover High School is one of the best in Massachusetts. Not only do they perform well in individual events, meets and large invitationals, more importantly, the kids feel part of a family. Credit to the coaches for their hard work.
Presidential morals
You know, it really is darkly amusing to hear “President Trump lies and cheats on his wives” from the same people who moved heaven and earth to make excuses for President Bill "I did not have sex with that woman" Clinton.
Not too concerned
If Mayor James Fiornetini is so concerned about dangerous gang activity, overcrowded schools and the housing shortage in Haverhill, all caused by illegal immigration, why wasn't he at the meeting at the Statehouse last week speaking out against making Massachusetts a sanctuary state? He is a master of speaking with a forked tongue.
Nothing undone
For the life of me I cannot understand the statement that impeachment is trying to undo the results of the 2016 election. The election is over. President Trump won. He’s on the job he was elected to do. If he abused his power during his time in office, removing him cannot negate his election. He was “hired” just like anyone else gets hired by a company. You cannot “unhire” someone but you can fire them. That’s what impeachment does.
Familiar faces
Does Methuen Mayor Neil Perry want us to seriously think that Ray DiFiore, another retread from Sharon Pollard’s administration, is volunteering to help find a public works boss? He does nothing for nothing. His choice will be another retread — like the rest of the people working for the city of Methuen.