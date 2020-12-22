Title choice
How ironic to see a bunch of people who refused to call Donald Trump president, even though he's been our actual president for almost four years, act offended when others refuse to call Jill Biden "doctor," even though she's not actually a doctor but rather has an doctor of education degree.
Poor image
There are many injuries that result from snowblower accidents. Was it wise to put a photo of a 10-year-old in the newspaper snowblowing his driveway? I think not.
Snowmobiles
It is unbelievable how many inconsiderate people there are who don't clear snow from the roofs of their cars. When the sun warms up the snow on your roof, and you apply the brakes, it all slides down onto your windshield while you are driving. Then what happens? You cause a multi-car crash. The police should ticket these people and force them to clean off the snow.
Quick call
To the person worried about not knowing which plow driver caused damage, all of the drivers are issued routes, and it only takes a phone call to report it. I live in Bradford and reported my mailbox damaged. The Public Works Department came right out and replaced it.
Money pool
I think all the politicians in Massachusetts should forgo their pay for a month and instead put their money in a pool that the needy can use to feed their families and pay their rents.
Too soon
If Joe Biden isn’t yet president and President Donald Trump still is, how can you blame a rise in gas prices on Biden? That’s like blaming your second wife for your first wife’s spending sprees.
Museum money
Does't it boggle your mind that there was a multi-million dollar provision in the latest economic relief bill to build two new Smithsonian museums, one for Latino Americans and another for women? I’m all for honoring those groups, but is this the time and venue to do it?
Tarnished elections
As the incumbent president tries to overturn voting results from numerous states, he continues to lose credibility as a 2024 candidate through his verbal and written tarnishing of the American electoral process. He lost his bid for a second term because of his own disparaging remarks. No one put words in his mouth, even as his mouth became his greatest weakness.
Essential workers
It warmed my heart to see House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez call themselves essential workers, and cut in line ahead of our real heroes -- doctors, nurses and paramedics -- to get the COVID-19 vaccine. These politicians should resign so that we the people can replace them with individuals who will show leadership and represent us with the people’s best interests at heart.
Jumping line
Politicians getting COVID-19 vaccinations to “show us it is safe is“ is just baloney. As usual, the folks with power use it. President Donald Trump, the captain of the ship, got the vaccine for the rest of us and waits his turn in line, as he should.
Travelers
I see Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to ban all air travel from England into New York, but he was silent on the subject of New Yorkers flying all over our country during the height of COVID-19 this spring. Just more hypocrisy from a Democratic governor.
Sidewalk scofflaws
I think it’s time for local communities to do what Boston does and start issuing fines to people who don’t clear the sidewalks in front of their houses or businesses. People are forced to walk in the street. Think of the money local cities could make.
Poor taste
Monday's Family Circus cartoon was in bad taste. The little girl was singing, "Oh, come let us ignore him." I always look forward to seeing this cartoon, but I have never found it to be in bad taste before.
Sheltered kids
A contributor chastises the newspaper for running a photo of a young boy blowing snow. Back in my day, children would help with essential chores whether cutting grass or snow blowing. Now the younger generations are so lazy and sheltered and afraid of their shadows.