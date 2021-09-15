Uncaring candidates
I feel sorry for the people of Lawrence. Only two of five candidates for mayor showed up at the forum last week at Northern Essex Community College. Barring a family emergency, why weren’t all the candidates there? I guess those candidates really don’t care about the city.
Veteran presence
Thank heavens for the veterans in the U.S. House of Representatives (22 Democrats, 54 Republicans) and Senate (9 Democrats, 6 Republicans). While their total is lowest since World War II, they’ve successfully prevented the propagandists in the White House from turning the page on the historic blunder that was the end of the Afghan war. Without them we’d be left with only the dishonest narratives of President Joe Biden and his administration about the “extraordinary success” in Kabul and how only “about 100” Americans are still left behind.
Panhandling
I don’t think police should allow people to stand at the entrances of shopping plazas asking for money. It is a distraction when driving, and at the present time, there are many retail places looking for help.
Dollars for lawyers
Former President Donald Trump hosted a third-rate pay-for-view boxing match to grab a few much-needed dollars to pay his lawyers. The other former presidents, and the current one, observed 9/11 ceremonies with dignity and respect. Former President George W. Bush lives in reality, Trump lives in manufactured reality.
Left behind
The contributor of “Promises kept” fails to mention the $83 billion spent by the U.S. in Afghanistan, including some $29 billion in high-tech military equipment that fell into the hands of the Taliban to use against America and the free world. Also important are those left people behind. The people should have been taken out first, followed by the equipment and then our troops.
Knowledge base
It is astonishing to me how many self-declared experts on the U.S. Constitution, military strategy, American history, contagious disease, political polling, economics and statesmanship in general are contributors to Sound Off. Or is it just that I’m reading warmed over, right wing radio and television propaganda? I guess I wasted my life getting a master’s in government and economics and being politically active for 40 years.
‘Fit it in’
Your Sunday editorial regarding the Sept. 11 attacks not being taught adequately does not even come close to encapsulating how Massachusetts elementary school students are shortchanged in social studies. The editorial mentions fifth-graders who receive a “survey” of U.S. History, which basically “ends in the ’70s.” In my district we’re told to “fit it in when we can” around five hours-plus of reading, writing and math instruction. We teach all of social studies without context. Something needs to change.
Missed the memo
I get the paper. I get mail every day. I listen to the news. Somehow I missed the memo that my polling place changed. It would have been nice to know ahead of time.
Public good
For those concerned about the constitutionality of mandatory vaccinations, the U.S. Supreme Court decided in Jacobson v. Massachusetts in 1905 that it’s in the interest of “civilized” society that citizens be required to forfeit some individual liberties from time to time for the protection of the citizenry as a whole. The Constitution protects individuals as well as the whole. Thus we have laws protecting the “public good” such as speed limits, a military draft, and even laws regarding decency.
Gratitude
We must must never forget what happened on Sept. 11, 2001. Thank God for all of our proud citizens who jumped into action to help others. Be kind and respectful to them and their families. Thank our veterans for their service. God bless America.
Heartfelt tribute
I went to the Sept. 11 remembrance event in Methuen. It was so wonderful and heartfelt to see so many people of all ages. Let us never forget.