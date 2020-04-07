Place to vent
Sound Off is not only a place for cheerleaders, it's also a place to vent and complain. Nothing wrong with that. It's not venom, it's opinion. People who post aren't always in agreement, and we have a right to rebut. I’m sure many others, like me, feel the need to rebut a comment when someone clearly doesn’t have a clue what they are talking about. This comes from both sides of the aisle. What’s wrong with that? If you can't take the heat, get out of the kitchen, and don't read Sound Off.
Well groomed
I went to the pet store the other day for my pet's food and noticed they are still grooming pets, much to my amazement. Well, I guess we’ll have well-groomed pets but every human will be walking around looking unkempt, unable to get themselves groomed at beauty salons, barbers or nail salons. What a world we live in. Yes, pets are important, but let's be serious about this situation.
In your room
The internet has been around for 30-plus years, as a generally available service (longer as a global network). Saying "I'm not good with computers" is no longer an acceptable cop-out. One might as well say, "I'm not good with doorknobs,” and spend their lives inside a single room asking for help to get around the house. Learn to use it, or stay in your room quietly.
Ice cream
I know we all want things to get back to normal. But having an ice cream stand open so people can feel less deprived? Come on, people, stop being selfish. You are not social distancing.
Uncaring
It’s sad that something so pure as the Methuen Cares center has turned political, with some city councilors not helping to promote a program that directly helps Methuen residents who are struggling during this crisis. Makes you wonder if they care about the city at all.
Protecting his crew
A U.S. Navy captain has two jobs: 1) Protect the country; and 2) Protect his crew. The country was in no danger from external enemies. Capt. Brett Crozier should receive a medal for protecting his crew aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt. Firing him for political reasons is shameful.
Hospital heroes
All of those who courageously and with measured fear approach their hospital jobs during this time of uncertainty, we hold you in our daily prayers. This is especially true of our own, who administers such loving care to those now sequestered in the intensive care unit. All are heroes.
Untimely cones
It was a really nice picture on the front page of people lined up for ice cream. The stand should be closed, and the people who only seem to care about themselves should be home.
Out of line
After reading the article regarding the exchange between Methuen Mayor Neil Perry and City Council Chairman James McCarty, one thing is overwhelmingly apparent to me by McCarty’s quote regarding integrity, “I’m not sure he knows what the word means.” The councilor is out of line.
Stop the parades
Please stay home, for everyone's sake. I am going to sound like I want to ruin the party, I am sorry. But I’ve had enough of the teachers parades and birthday parades. They are not essential. Until everyone does what they’re supposed to do, the coronavirus can not be stopped.
Too critical
I voted for Methuen Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro but regret it. She’s too critical of good work and thinks she is an expert on everything. I liked her better when she was positive and didn’t talk down to everyone. Joel Faretra, on the other hand, is doing a great job for the people.
Primary decision
What a disgraceful decision by the U.S. Supreme Court not to extend voting opportunities in the Wisconsin primary. They actually said things are no different now from any other voting day. Are they kidding? We are deep into the rabbit hole — even the Mad Hatter had more sense.