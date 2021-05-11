Stopping mobs
Democrats faced with rejection of virtually all of their policies are busy rewriting the English language, redefining terms such as "infrastructure," "science," "bipartisan" and "is." But, sorry, burning cities and throwing bricks at cops is not "mostly peaceful." That's the type of protesting that new Republican laws are being passed to stop. And they're only doing so because of the mob rule that Democrats are allowing to grow.
Polarized
I think it's time that The Eagle-Tribune retires Sound Off. It encourages the "us vs. them" cycle that is dividing our country. Submitting opinions anonymously makes it easier to ignore the fact that we’re all real, flesh-and-blood human beings, and it amplifies mob mentality.
Protect patients
I understand my colleagues' hesitancy. But, please, if you take care of patients, get your COVID-19 vaccine. We sign up to protect patients. If you are unwilling to get vaccinated, you should step aside. Our patients don't deserve to be at risk.
Slow service
I’ve been out to eat in numerous restaurants in the last few months. I’ve noticed the service has been terrible and slow. I was talking to one restaurant owner this past weekend, and he said no one wants to work. They'd rather just stay home and collect. Welcome to President Joe Biden's America.
Shut down
Those Russian hackers are pikers. President Joe Biden shut down more pipeline with his pen than they did with a cyberattack. Democrats are officially worse for America than foreign cyberattackers.
Role models
A big thank-you to the North Andover track and field coaches to their motivation, drive, leadership and fantastic program. These kids and their families are so lucky to have them as coaches and role models.
Party unmasked
What is wrong with the University of Massachusetts at Amherst? It suspends three students for partying outside without masks. What has this country come to?
No shortage
Business owners paying living wages with benefits receive hundreds of applications for every job they post. There is no labor shortage. However, there is a shortage of people willing to work for $7.25 per hour with no benefits for power hungry bosses.
Trash day
Modern recycling requires some common sense by homeowners. On pick-up days, when the regular trash and recycling occur on the same day, two trucks are coming. One has a hook to lift the lidded container and deposit the regular trash into the truck. A problem occurs when homeowners place recycling material in front of, or too close to, the lidded container. In many cases, recycling material is knocked over and scattered all over the road. Assist our sanitation workers. Follow the rules, and keep proper spacing between the two types of trash. Please do not take photos of the trash all over the road and attempt to blame the sanitation workers for the ill-advised placement of your trash.
Price hikes
With the sudden increase in restaurant prices, I don’t think the standard 20% tip is appropriate anymore. Something like 15% to 17% seems way appropriate for good service. Sorry, servers.
Capacity crowd
The good news is, a few Major League Baseball parks are opening to full-capacity crowds. The bad news, full-capacity crowds no longer watch Major League Baseball thanks to their polarizing, woke politics.
Hard working
As a City Hall employee, I’ve seen administrations come and go. I've never seen a harder working pair than Mayor Neil Perry and Chief of Staff Jana DiNatale. The city is seeing really good progress, finally, and even during a pandemic. Keep it going.