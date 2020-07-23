Deep cuts
It looks like Methuen is now defunding its Police Department, between laying off officers and decimating the police budget. I hope nobody needs a cop anytime soon.
Delayed results
After receiving my application for a mail-in ballot, I thought about waiting in line for hours at a polling location (usually manned by elderly, high-risk people) and I decided to send in my application. Unfortunately this, along with a heavy turnout for mail-in applications, will surely delay the election results. I just read the ballots will require two stamps; this sounds like the biggest obstacle the mail-in ballots pose.
Under siege
If the author of the “Show of force” post, who called President Donald Trump a “dictator” for sending troops to Portland, thinks what’s going on there is peaceful, there are two things they should do: Make an appointment with the optometrist, and stop listening to MSNBC. I have a relative in Portland who won’t go anywhere near downtown. Peaceful protesters do their peaceful thing until 11 p.m., when every night for the last two months, the anarchists have come out out trying to destroy the federal courthouse and other buildings. In case you don’t know, it’s the federal government’s job to protect federal buildings.
At all times
The people pushing masks at all times will be the reason we all get shut down again this fall. They would have children wear masks outside on sunny days, instead of properly requiring them for people inside who cannot socially distance. Americans are a free and educated people. Lie to us, exceed your power to suppress our rights, and we will resist no matter what you are pushing, be it draconian mask laws, free-speech zones, global warming Ponzi schemes, or diversity indoctrination.
Still closed
Beaches are open, restaurants are open, stores and parks are open. Hospitals are begging people to use their emergency rooms. Yet, the Methuen Police Department remains closed to the public, with gates and signs keeping people out? Am I the only one who sees what’s going on?
Batting clean-up
It’s sad to see discarded face masks and trash throughout Veterans Park in Methuen. Can someone in authority in the baseball leagues mandate that coaches make the kids clean the dugouts after each game? Come on, people, we are better than this.
Penalties
Those who refuse to wear a mask in public should be charged with attempted murder.
Temperature testing
The reason we're having so many heat waves is because we have so many more thermometers — more than any other country. If we stopped looking at thermometers, we'd have very few days over 80 degrees, if any.
Political thicket
The Methuen mayor, a politician, accuses the city councilors, who are politicians, of playing politics. We finally get people to do what they were elected to do, and still no one is happy. If the mailman delivers mail, is he doing the right thing? Good luck to Methuen and all its pols.
Front lines
Chicago lawmakers are blasting the local police union chief for reaching out to President Donald Trump for help. It’s easy for Democrats, with armed guards and gated homes, to criticize police who are seeking the help denied by their political leaders. The cops are the ones on the front lines absorbing the brunt of these armed mobs of Democrats.
Not protesting
There’s a minority of actual protesters in these mobs. They’ve put up their hands, and the Antifa thugs with rocks, bats and body armor are behind them, pulling the strings. Courts should stop releasing these rioters the morning after they’re arrested. Assaulting a federal officer is a federal crime. So is destruction of federal property. Scoop them up, throw them in a hole, take them to trial and stop this madness.
Radical alliances
Democrats better be careful thinking they can get this Marxist genie back in the bottle. Fellow students of history will remember when a well educated, relatively free country saw its elites cut a deal with insurgent political radicals for their own gain, much as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is doing today. Maybe look up Kaiser Wilhelm II, who in the early 1930s hoped a nascent political party could be bridled to help restore his monarchy. It didn't work out so well for the planet.