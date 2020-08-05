Christmas mail
Mail-in ballots are too much to handle? How is the volume of Christmas cards handled? Better mail your Christmas cards early this year — but not during election season.
Safety hammock
A letter writer references the social safety net in her support of Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. Thanks to far-left senators like Shaheen (who votes 88% of the time in lockstep with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer) our Congress has turned the social safety net into a hammock, giving entitlements to able-bodied Americans and handing our taxes over to public sector unions in exchange for political support. Corey Messner, on the other hand, has run a business and understands this foolish welfare deficit spending hurts business and hurts working class Americans.
Big salary
How can Methuen police Chief Joe Solomon sleep at night knowing that he's robbing the city’s taxpayers? It's time for the greedy man to go.
Flag choice
Having been a Haverhill resident all my life, I really don't appreciate City Hall flying a pride flag alongside the military flags. There has always been an American flag with the military flags, which has always made me "proud" to live in Haverhill.
Shut out
A recent sports article said Tom Brady left the Patriots to sign with Tampa Bay. He didn't leave the team, he was shut out and deprived of a chance to come back by the great Bill Belichick. So, Brady had to go find the best deal he could get elsewhere. If he gets the protection he needs from the Bucs offensive line, he should do well. It is Belichick who will need luck to get anything from what's left of a once-solid championship team.
Personal exemption
I see that leaders in Washington, D.C., enacted a mandatory mask law but exempted themselves. It reminds me of the hair stylist exemption Mayor Lori Lightfoot gave herself in Chicago after telling the plebs of her city, "getting your roots done is not essential.” Hers were "because I’m in the public every day. And candidly, my hair was not looking the way it did.” And these people wonder why we've tuned them out completely and are moving out of their cities.
Mandatory steps
There are not many absolute truths in American politics, but an indisputable one is that any candidate unable or unwilling to publicly debate their opponent is patently unfit for office. This is called the “Coakley Effect" in New England, and it causes even favored candidates with polling and media winds at their backs to fail. If Joe Biden stays in his basement bunker until November, it will sure make the decision for Americans a lot simpler.
Preventing fraud
There are plenty of checks and balances in the state's voting system to prevent vote fraud. Right wing and Republican fear-mongering shows that they’re the ones who are afraid of high voter turnout.
Ballot carriers
So I see the American Postal Workers Union has endorsed Joe Biden for president. But I'm supposed to trust them with my mail-in ballot for President Donald Trump?
Trump’s opponent
My chuckle of the day came when I read "Conceited opponents” the other day in Sound Off. The writer stated they had not voted for President Trump in 2016 but can't wait to vote for him now because of his elite, conceited opponent. Perhaps the writer meant to say the informed, intelligent and more dignified opponent of an egomaniacal and incompetent president?
Thankless
One only needs to look up what this president has accomplished in fighting COVID-19. The list is quite impressive. But there are those who only follow one thought — never giving him any thanks for anything, no matter what. I guess that kind of thinking is on them.
Dystopia
Welcome to dystopian America. This is where selective enforcement of constitutional law leads. First, there were Orwellian named "free speech zones" on campuses where conservatives could not speak because hearing things that counter left-wing academic indoctrination was too much for children to handle. The result was conservative speakers and college Republicans being assaulted without consequence. Then these same zones showed up around abortion clinics because the ability to abort a baby is apparently more of a right than your First Amendment rights in the New America. Now, all of America is a "free speech zone" with center-left editors and producers at intolerant media outlets (Philadelphia Inquirer, New York Times, MSNBC) driven out as not being pure enough.
No protocols
I recently brought my elderly family member to an orthopedist whose office had no hand sanitizer for clients, and whose receptionist handed me a clipboard and pen from the counter to fill out paperwork but who did not disinfect either after I used them. I was appalled at the lack of hygiene. We all are doing our part in this new COVID-19 world, and they should be as well.